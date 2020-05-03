Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Power Supply Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 117.2A (141.2%), 12.274V

5V: 29A (116%), 5.067V

3.3V: 29.7A (118.8%), 3.347V

5VSB: 3.7A (123.33%), 5.024V OPP 1374.26W (137.43%) OTP ✓ (164°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓

5V: ✓

3.3V: ✓

5VSB: ✓

-12V: ✓ PWR_OK Proper Operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP triggering point at +12V exceeds 140%, a quite high level, while it is reasonably set on the minor rails. The OPP triggering point is also high, close to 137.5%. All the other protection features are present and have proper operation.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots

The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so everything is fine here.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Ripple Suppression Charts

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 8 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W IR Images

Thanks to the high efficiency levels, the thermal loads are decreased leading to low internal temperatures during this test.

