Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Power Supply Review

By

Antec Signature Titanium 1000W
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

OCP

12V: 117.2A (141.2%), 12.274V
5V: 29A (116%), 5.067V
3.3V: 29.7A (118.8%), 3.347V
5VSB: 3.7A (123.33%), 5.024V

OPP

1374.26W (137.43%)

OTP

✓ (164°C @ 12V heat sink)

SCP

12V: ✓
5V: ✓
3.3V: ✓
5VSB: ✓
-12V: ✓

PWR_OK

Proper Operation

NLO

SIP

Surge: MOV
Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP triggering point at +12V exceeds 140%, a quite high level, while it is reasonably set on the minor rails. The OPP triggering point is also high, close to 137.5%. All the other protection features are present and have proper operation.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3

Antec Signature Titanium 1000W DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so everything is fine here. 

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Load Regulation Charts

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4

Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Ripple Suppression Charts

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 8

Antec Signature Titanium 1000W IR Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thanks to the high efficiency levels, the thermal loads are decreased leading to low  internal temperatures during this test. 

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • refillable 03 May 2020 21:20
    This is the first review I saw on the Seasonic titanum platform. Looks good on paper but I'd personally avoid it. Are you not extremely concerned about that sky-high OCP? I mean 117 A, that's huge! What if something went wrong? Wouldn't that instantly fry something? Shame Seasonic doesn't bother having multi-rail OCP on a 1000W unit. Something like the HX1000 I think is a better option with multi-rail OCP. I think 1000+ W PSUs without multi-rail OCP is just asking for trouble.

    I wonder why you don't seem to agree with this and instead give this thing an editor choice award.
    Reply
  • mdd1963 04 May 2020 00:31
    Just in time for the upcoming Comet Lakes!
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 04 May 2020 07:31
    refillable said:
    This is the first review I saw on the Seasonic titanum platform. Looks good on paper but I'd personally avoid it. Are you not extremely concerned about that sky-high OCP? I mean 117 A, that's huge! What if something went wrong? Wouldn't that instantly fry something? Shame Seasonic doesn't bother having multi-rail OCP on a 1000W unit. Something like the HX1000 I think is a better option with multi-rail OCP. I think 1000+ W PSUs without multi-rail OCP is just asking for trouble.

    I wonder why you don't seem to agree with this and instead give this thing an editor choice award.

    The HX1000 also has a single +12V rail: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214.html
    Reply
  • refillable 04 May 2020 08:54
    Aris_Mp said:
    The HX1000 also has a single +12V rail: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214.html
    No, it definitely has multi-rail OCP around 40A, a huge difference from 117A seen in this seasonic platform. You said that here:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214-6.html
    Reply
  • javiindo 04 May 2020 13:17
    It would be nice to precise the use case for each power supply. Because the power supply is recommended, but you don't indicate for what. For 1000W maybe a threadripper 3990X with two 2080 ti in SLI?
    Reply
  • waltc3 04 May 2020 22:12
    refillable said:
    No, it definitely has multi-rail OCP around 40A, a huge difference from 117A seen in this seasonic platform. You said that here:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214-6.html

    Yes, the Corsair HX-850 has a single/multi-rail hardware switch for either a single 72A 12v rail or else 7 40A rails...;) https://www.kitguru.net/components/power-supplies/zardon/corsair-hx850-platinum-2017-power-supply-review/3/
    Reply
  • emgarf 05 May 2020 11:29
    Please consider providing power-off rail sequencing as well as power-on. Both are important.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 07 May 2020 10:36
    refillable said:
    No, it definitely has multi-rail OCP around 40A, a huge difference from 117A seen in this seasonic platform. You said that here:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214-6.html
    LOL my bad, totally missed that :)
    Reply
  • refillable 07 May 2020 10:56
    Aris_Mp said:
    LOL my bad, totally missed that :)
    So, which one do you prefer? The HX seems to as quiet despite efficiency difference, so I don't think the Titanium efficiency matters. Plus, the HX is also cheaper here and in many other countries such as the US and Australia. I think the HX is a much better choice, or at least should be honourably mentioned.
    Reply