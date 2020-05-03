Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Power Supply Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.
|
Protection Features
|
OCP
|
12V: 117.2A (141.2%), 12.274V
|
OPP
|
1374.26W (137.43%)
|
OTP
|
✓ (164°C @ 12V heat sink)
|
SCP
|
12V: ✓
|
PWR_OK
|
Proper Operation
|
NLO
|
✓
|
SIP
|
Surge: MOV
The OCP triggering point at +12V exceeds 140%, a quite high level, while it is reasonably set on the minor rails. The OPP triggering point is also high, close to 137.5%. All the other protection features are present and have proper operation.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots
The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so everything is fine here.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Ripple Suppression Charts
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
IR Images
Thanks to the high efficiency levels, the thermal loads are decreased leading to low internal temperatures during this test.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
I wonder why you don't seem to agree with this and instead give this thing an editor choice award.
The HX1000 also has a single +12V rail: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214.html
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214-6.html
Yes, the Corsair HX-850 has a single/multi-rail hardware switch for either a single 72A 12v rail or else 7 40A rails...;) https://www.kitguru.net/components/power-supplies/zardon/corsair-hx850-platinum-2017-power-supply-review/3/