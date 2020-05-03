Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Power Supply Review

Advanced Transient Response Tests
In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.
We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.302V
|12.158V
|1.17%
|Pass
|5V
|5.096V
|5.011V
|1.67%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.365V
|3.229V
|4.04%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.956V
|4.912V
|0.89%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.297V
|12.153V
|1.17%
|Pass
|5V
|5.097V
|5.014V
|1.63%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.365V
|3.227V
|4.10%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.956V
|4.907V
|0.99%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.296V
|12.215V
|0.66%
|Pass
|5V
|5.097V
|5.019V
|1.53%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.365V
|3.227V
|4.10%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.956V
|4.912V
|0.89%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.290V
|12.193V
|0.79%
|Pass
|5V
|5.090V
|5.002V
|1.73%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.359V
|3.215V
|4.29%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.917V
|4.880V
|0.75%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.288V
|12.190V
|0.80%
|Pass
|5V
|5.090V
|5.004V
|1.69%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.359V
|3.216V
|4.26%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.917V
|4.876V
|0.83%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.286V
|12.188V
|0.80%
|Pass
|5V
|5.091V
|5.007V
|1.65%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.359V
|3.215V
|4.29%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.917V
|4.886V
|0.63%
|Pass
The transient response at +12V is satisfactory since the average deviation with 50Hz load repetition rate is within 1% . The worst performing rail in these tests is 3.3V, which exceeds 4% deviation.
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.
Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots
There is a small voltage overshoot at 5VSB, and the +12V rail takes some time till it reaches the nominal voltage.
Power Supply Timing Tests
There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.
PSU Timings Table
|T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay)
|Load
|T1
|T3
|20%
|132ms
|322ms
|50%
|144ms
|324ms
The PWR_OK delay is out of the 100-150ms region, so the PSU does not support the alternative sleep mode, which is recommended by the ATX spec.
Ripple Measurements
Ripple represent the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.
The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|9.2 mV
|6.4 mV
|12.2 mV
|3.6 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|11.6 mV
|6.5 mV
|12.8 mV
|4.1 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|11.0 mV
|7.0 mV
|14.2 mV
|4.5 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|8.6 mV
|7.4 mV
|13.9 mV
|5.2 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|8.5 mV
|8.0 mV
|15.5 mV
|5.4 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|8.9 mV
|7.4 mV
|14.9 mV
|5.9 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|9.7 mV
|7.5 mV
|15.7 mV
|6.5 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|10.6 mV
|8.7 mV
|16.4 mV
|6.6 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|11.3 mV
|8.2 mV
|16.3 mV
|7.2 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|18.0 mV
|8.5 mV
|17.2 mV
|9.0 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|18.9 mV
|8.9 mV
|17.1 mV
|9.3 mV
|Pass
|Crossload 1
|13.5 mV
|9.0 mV
|18.8 mV
|4.3 mV
|Pass
|Crossload 2
|18.3 mV
|7.8 mV
|13.8 mV
|8.8 mV
|Pass
The ripple suppressions is great on all rails.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple Full Load Scope Shots
Ripple At 110% Load
Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots
EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.
There are some spurs that exceed the limits, in the 300-600KHz zone, with the AVG detector, but there are no problems with the QP detector which is the most accurate.
