Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP Review: Wireless Mirroring, Great Color

We’ve reviewed several Asus portable monitors over the past few months and they tend to hit all the right notes when it comes to performance and features. While the ROG Strix XG16AHPE and ROG Strix XG17AHPE were geared more towards the gaming end of the portable monitor segment, the Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is more productivity-focused and includes functionality that we don’t often see in this segment.

The Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel, 60 Hz refresh rate , 5ms response time and an integrated 7,800 mAh battery. The last feature, coupled with the built-in Wi-Fi, allows you to use the monitor in a wire-free configuration for screen mirroring with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android and iOS devices.

If that wasn’t enough, the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP includes a built-in accelerometer that supports auto-rotation from landscape to portrait mode (or vice versa). Though it costs a pricey $469, the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is among the best portable monitors because of its rich feature set and vibrant colors.

Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP Specifications

Panel Type / Backlight IPS / WLED Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 15.6 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz Color Depth 8-bit Max Brightness 250 nits Response Time 5ms Contrast Ratio 800:01:00 View Angles 178 degrees (Horizonal and Vertical) Screen Coating Anti-Glare Ports 1x Mini-HDMI, 2x USB-C, (DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode), 1x Headphone Built-in Battery 7,800 mAh Speakers Yes Dimensions 14.09 x 8.84 x 0.45 inches Weight 2.4 pounds

Design of the Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP

If one word could sum up the design of the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP, it would be “clean.” The monitor is constructed primarily of black plastic (more on that later). You’ll notice thin bezels along the top and sides from the front, while a much larger “chin” is found at the bottom. That chin features a brushed metal-esque finish molded into the plastic. The 5-way joystick for the on-screen display (OSD) is on the left, while the power button resides on the right.

The ZenScreen Go MB16AWP has a plethora of connectivity options. Asus has included two USB-C ports ( DisplayPort 1.2 Alt-Mode supported), a Mini-HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side of the display. You’ll also find one of the two speakers mounted near the top, beside the headphone jack. The right side of the monitor is unadorned except for a matching speaker at the top.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Centrally located on the back of the monitor is a tripod mount (which can be used with any standard camera tripod), and directly below it is an adjustable kickstand. The stand and its accompanying hinges are the only parts of the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP constructed of metal. As an added touch, Asus included rubber feet on the bottom of the display and on the pull-out stand to help prevent the unit from sliding around on your desk.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We should note that Asus includes a handy carrying case/pouch that is constructed of a mixture of canvas and fake leather. There’s also a piece of foam embedded in the canvas at the front of the pouch to protect the display from damage. The whole thing closes tight via Velcro and offers minimal protection for the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP while in transit.

On-screen Display for the Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP

The ZenScreen Go MB16AWP uses my preferred method for controlling the OSD: a 5-way joystick. Like the Asus ROG Strix monitors that I previously reviewed, the OSD is jam-packed with settings so that you can tweak the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP to your heart’s desire.

There are no less than eight picture setting modes and five levels for the blue light filter. You’ll also find your typical controls for brightness, contrast, saturation and color temperature, along with sharpness and aspect control settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As with other Asus portable monitors, the main screen for the OSD gives you quick access to your current display mode, connection type, display resolution and battery charge status. Pressing just once on the joystick allows quick access to volume, brightness and input controls.

Built-in Battery on the Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP

Asus is one of the future portable monitor makers that consistently includes a built-in battery. In the case of the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP, it’s a 7,800 mAh battery (likely the same unit used on the ROG Strix XG16AHPE and ROG Strix XG17AHPE). According to Asus, the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is good for 3.5 hours of battery life at 1080p resolution in wireless mode and 100 percent volume. The company quotes the same 3.5-hour figure when using a wired HDMI connection.

In our testing, battery life came in just under Asus’ guidance at 3 hours and 20 minutes when using an HDMI connection. Using the included wall adapter and USB-C cable, I charged the monitor from 0% to 100% in about two hours and fifteen minutes.

Wireless Connectivity on the Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP

The ZenScreen Go MB16AWP includes integrated 5 GHz Wi-Fi, serving as a completely wireless portable monitor with support for many operating systems (Windows 10/11, Chrome OS, macOS, Android, and iOS). Both Apple AirPlay and Miracast are supported for mirroring your display to the portable monitor.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I was able to test the mirroring functionality with an Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPad 11 Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro and an Asus VivoBook 15 laptop. Mirroring is relatively easy to set up over Wi-Fi. You’ll first need to connect to the monitor by selecting it from available Wi-Fi networks on your device. Next, you’ll enter the security passcode to connect. With the iPad and iPhone, I selected the Screen Mirroring option from Control Center and was up and running.

The automatic screen rotation feature made it so that the iPhone screen mirroring was able to maximize the amount of available screen real estate with the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP oriented in portrait mode.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Getting situated with Windows 11 and macOS was similar, with you first needing to connect via Wi-Fi, then identify the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP from the display settings. I could only mirror my display in Windows 11 and macOS, and couldn’t extend my display, which would have been an even more beneficial feature for my needs.

Image Quality of the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP

As previously stated, the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is a 15.6-inch monitor using a Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. Asus rates the panel with a 5ms response time, 250 nits maximum brightness, and an 800:1 contrast ratio . In our testing, brightness came in just over the manufacturer’s spec at 259.4 nits.

This is a colorful monitor, hitting 116.6 percent of the sRGB color space and 82.6 percent of DCI-P3 on our colorimeter. . Those results put the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP at the head of the class in the portable monitor realm. Although the Lepow C2 is close in the sRGB and DCI-P3 gamuts, it comes up well short on maximum brightness.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In the real world, I decided to fire up one of the hottest TV shows currently streaming on Disney+, Moon Knight. I watched all of episode 5 on the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP. The episode contains several scenes that take place in dark or nighttime settings, and I found that opting for either the Standard or Night View Modes offered the best image quality and the most detail in darkened areas. Surprisingly, Theater Mode obfuscated details, such as the messy curls in Marc/Steven’s dark locks of hair.

Being a diehard automotive enthusiast, I next turned my attention to Ford vs. Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. I also settled on Standard Mode to get the optimum balance of colors and fine detail with this film.

Ford vs. Ferrari also allowed me to test out the embedded 1-watt speakers, which are fine, to put it lightly. Like most speakers included in portable monitors, they were obviously lacking in bass and weren’t up to snuff in extracting the sheer voracity of auditory cacophony from the mid-mounted V8 engine in the GT40.

Bottom Line

Asus crammed a lot of functionality into this 15.6-inch portable monitor priced at $479. The ZenScreen Go MB16AWP features a sturdy stand, good looks with solid build quality and a G-Sensor that automatically adjusts the display when in a portrait or horizontal orientation. The company also wisely includes two USB-C ports and a Mini-HDMI port for connectivity (an HDMI-Mini to HDMI adapter is included in the box).

However, the real kicker with the ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is its wireless screen mirroring feature. When coupled with the integrated 7,800 mAh battery, you can have a true, wire-free display experience when beaming content from a laptop, smartphone or tablet. Although they won’t blow you away, the built-in speakers add to an already compelling package.