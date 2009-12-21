Intel’s Atom D510 And NM10 Express: Down The Pine Trail With D510MO

Benchmark Results: Productivity Apps

A slightly faster CPU, slightly more memory bandwidth, and a second-generation Intel SSD help the Atom D510 outperform the Atom 330/Ion combo. Intel’s Pentium E2200 remains a quicker choice, but the gap is smaller here than it was with any of the encoding titles.

7zip is another one we’ve been asked to add—it’s free, after all, and well-optimized for threading (unlike WinZip, which was becoming a particularly boring app to analyze).

Here we have two results from the compression side of the metric, which measures in overall speed (KB/s) and an overall rating (in MIPS). The newer Atom D510 edges out the Atom 330, while Intel’s Pentium E2200 beats both of them. Interestingly, though, the margin isn’t as large, and the two Atom CPUs actually show fairly well.

In a somewhat perplexing turn of events, the Atom D510 turns out to finish our AVG test faster than not only Intel’s Atom 330, but also its Pentium E2200.

From here, it’s worth noting that we didn’t run any gaming benchmarks. For an idea of how the Atom 330 fares with Nvidia’s Ion chipset, you can check out this page of results in Left 4 Dead and the World of Warcraft. In short, you get moderately-playable results at 720x480 and 1280x720. But the scores are decidedly limited by processor performance—not the graphics engine.

On the other hand, Intel’s GMA 3150 graphics engine is wholly incapable of gaming. We fired up Left 4 Dead 2 at 800x600 and got a slide show. It goes without saying that under no circumstance will you be gaming on an Atom D510/NM10 configuration.