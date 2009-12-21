Intel’s Atom D510 And NM10 Express: Down The Pine Trail With D510MO

|Audio Encoding
|iTunes
|Version: 9.0.2.25 (64-bit), Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Default format AAC
|Video Encoding
|TMPEG 4.7
|Version: 4.7.3.292, Import File: "Terminator II" SE DVD (5 Minutes), Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.8.5
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality, Enhanced Multi-Threading, Enabled using SSE4, Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status=off
|HandBrake
|Version: 0.9.4, File conversion: .vob to .mp4, The Last Samurai, High Profile
|Mainconcept Reference 1.6.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 KHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS), Profile: Tom’s Hardware Settings for Qct-Core
|Applications
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version 3.90 (64-bit), Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|7zip
|Built-in Benchmark (Speed/Rating), Compression measurement
|AVG Anti-Virus 9
|Virus scan of 334MB of compressed files
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.02, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00, System, Memories, TV and Movies, and Productivity benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
|SiSoftware Sandra 2010
|CPU Test=CPU Arithmetic/MultiMedia, Memory Test=Bandwidth Benchmark
however, a file server / NAS alternative with the lowest possible power consumption is exactly what I'm after, so maybe its perfect for me, but I'd probably still go ION just because of the flexibility it offers in the future, should I get a new file server to replace it.
as for netbooks. If its a computer, I wanna be able to play games on it, and lets not forget about flash going 3D and hardware accelerated, I'd still go ION.
honestly, I wonder how they could make a GPU that crap in this day and age, the one in the iPhone and droid would be more powerful...
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16819103706
quad core plus micro atx = amd win
Originally I thought this new chip might've made sense for htpc use. ION still beats it & ION2 is coming soon. An ordinary low powered desktop CPU for htpc use still makes more sense. AMDs Athlon X2 240E for example (45W) or maybe an Intel Pentium E3200 or alike.
Originally I thought this new chip might've made sense for htpc use. ION still beats it & ION2 is coming soon. An ordinary low powered desktop CPU for htpc use still makes more sense. AMDs Athlon X2 240E for example (45W) or maybe an Intel Pentium E3200 or alike.
I wonder if a real/fair comparison of power consumption should be made differently.
For example: if I watch a DVD on an Atom I need, say, 100% CPU, while on a Pentium I will need only 50% of it.
So I will have the Atom burning power under full load vs 50% of the Pentium.
In other words: the Pentium is much more powerful, so it does not need to run full speed to do the same.
So, is there really an advantage in the Atom? Can you get the power/performance ratio of an Atom by simply underclocking a Pentium by few %?