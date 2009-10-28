Overclocked On Air: Intel's Core i5-750

Clock Speed/Voltage Table And Test Setup
|Core i5-750 Overclocking
|3,600 MHz
|3,700 MHz
|3,800 MHz
|Multiplier
|20
|20
|20
|System Idle Power
|74W
|75W
|77W
|System Peak Power
|179W
|190W
|198W
|BIOS Vcore
|1.251V
|1.301V
|1.32V
|CPU-Z VT
|1.208V
|1.256V
|1.264V
|Cpu VTT
|1.101V
|1.149V
|1.149V
|PCH
|1.81V
|1.81V
|1.85V
|RAM
|1.651V
|1.651V
|1.651V
|Fritz Chess Benchmark
|10,408
|10,698
|10,986
|C-States
|enabled
|enabled
|enabled
|Stable
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Core i5-750 Overclocking
|3,900 MHz
|4,000 MHz
|4,200 MHz
|Multiplier
|20
|20
|20
|System Idle Power
|78W
|79W
|125W
|System Peak Power
|221W
|238W
|270W
|BIOS Vcore
|1.37V
|1.45V
|1.52V
|CPU-Z VT
|1.344V
|1.384V
|1.432V
|CPU VTT
|1.203V
|1.25V
|1.303V
|PCH
|1.9V
|1.9V
|1.9V
|RAM
|1.651V
|1.651V
|1.651V
|Fritz Chess Benchmark
|11,266
|11,506
|12,162
|C-States
|enabled
|enabled
|disabled
|Stable
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Core i5-750 Overclocking
|4,100 MHz
|4,100 MHz
|4,300 MHz
|Multiplier
|20
|20
|20
|System Idle Power
|80W
|114W
|127W
|System Peak Power
|244W
|244W
|282W
|BIOS Vcore
|1.465V
|1.463V
|1.55V
|CPU-Z VT
|1.384V
|1.384V
|1.456V
|CPU VTT
|1.25V
|1.25V
|1.318V
|PCH
|1.9V
|1.9V
|1.9V
|RAM
|1.651V
|1.651V
|1.651V
|Fritz Chess Benchmark
|11,785
|11,842
|12.359
|C-States
|enabled
|disabled
|disabled
|Stable
|No
|Yes
|No
Please have a look at our CPU-Z image gallery to look at all the speeds and settings
Test Setup
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|Performance Benchmarks
|Motherboard (Socket LGA 1156)
|MSI P55-GD65 (Rev. 1.0) Chipset: Intel P55 BIOS: 1.42 (09/08/2009)
|CPU Intel I
|Intel Core i5-750 (45nm, 2.66 GHz, 4 x 256KB L2 and 8MB L3 Cache, TDP 95W, Rev. B1)
|CPU Intel II
|Intel Core i7-870 (45nm, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256KB L2 and 8MB L3 Cache, TDP 95W, Rev. B1)
|RAM DDR3 (Dual)
|2 x 2GB DDR3-1600 (Corsair CM3X2G1600C9DHX)2 x 1GB DDR3-2000 (OCZ OCZ3P2000EB1G)
|Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120
|Graphics
|Zotac Geforce GTX 260² GPU: Geforce GTX 260 (576 MHz) Graphics RAM: 896MB DDR3 (1998 MHz) Stream Processors: 216 Shader Clock: 1242 MHz
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital VelociRaptor, 300GB (WD3000HLFS) 10,000 RPM, SATA/300, 16MB Cache
|Blu-Ray
|LG GGW-H20L, SATA/150
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Enterprise Version 6.0 x64 Service Pack 2 (Build 6000)
|Drivers and Settings
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1015
|Intel storage drivers
|Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.8.0.1009
Benchmarks & Drivers
|3D Game Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|Far Cry 2
|Version: 1.0.1 Far Cry 2 Benchmark Tool Video Mode: 1280x800 Direct3D 9 Overall Quality: Medium Bloom activated HDR off Demo: Ranch Small
|GTA IV
|Version: 1.0.3 Video Mode: 1280x1024 - 1280x1024 - Aspect Ratio: Auto - All options: Medium - View Distance: 30 - Detail Distance: 100 - Vehicle Density: 100 - Shadow Density: 16 - Definition: On - Vsync: Off Ingame Benchmark
|Left 4 Dead
|Version: 1.0.0.5 Video Mode: 1280x800 Game Settings - Anti Aliasing none - Filtering Trilinear - Wait for vertical sync disabled - Shader Detail Medium - Effect Detail Medium - Model/Texture Detail Medium Demo: THG Demo 1
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 8.1.0.52 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min convert WAV to MP3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kbps)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|TMPEG 4.6
|Version: 4.6.3.268 Video: Terminator 2 SE DVD (720x576, 16:9) 5 Minutes Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, 6-channel, English Advanced Acoustic Engine MP3 Encoder (160 Kbps, 44.1 KHz)
|DivX 6.8.5
|Version: 6.8.5 == Main Menu == default == Codec Menu == Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading Enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search == Video Menu == Quantization: MPEG-2
|XviD 1.2.1
|Version: 1.2.1 Other Options / Encoder Menu - Display encoding status = off
|Mainconcept Reference 1.6.1
|Version: 1.6.1 MPEG-2 to MPEG-2 (H.264) MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2) Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2-channel, 16-bit, 224 Kbps) Codec: H.264 Mode: PAL (25 FPS) Profile: Settings for eight threads
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS4
|Version: 4.0 WMV 1920x1080 (39 sec) Export: Adobe Media Encoder == Video == H.264 Blu-ray 1440x1080i 25 High Quality Encoding Passes: one Bitrate Mode: VBR Frame: 1440x1080 Frame Rate: 25 == Audio == PCM Audio, 48 kHz, Stereo Encoding Passes: one
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|Grisoft AVG Anti Virus 8
|Version: 8.5.287 Virus base: 270.12.16/2094 Benchmark Scan: some compressed ZIP and RAR archives
|Winrar 3.9
|Version 3.90 x64 BETA 1 Compression = Best Benchmark: THG-Workload
|Winzip 12
|Version 12.0 (8252) WinZIP Commandline Version 3 Compression = Best Dictionary = 4096KB Benchmark: THG-Workload
|Autodesk 3D Studio Max 2009
|Version: 9 x64 Rendering Dragon Image Resolution: 1920x1280 (frame 1-5)
|Adobe Photoshop CS 4 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11 Filtering a 16MB TIF (15000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good), Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol), Median (Radius: 1px), Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat 9 Professional
|Version: 9.0.0 (Extended) == Printing Preferenced Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128-bit RC4) Open Password: 123 Permissions Password: 321
|Microsoft Powerpoint 2007
|Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDF Powerpoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer
|Deep Fritz 11
|Version: 11 Fritz Chess Benchmark Version 4.2
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|Banchmark
|Details
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.02 Options: Performance Graphics Test 1 Graphics Test 2 CPU Test 1 CPU Test 2
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00 PCMark Benchmark Memories Benchmark
|SiSoftware Sandra 2009
|Version: 2009 SP3 Processor Arithmetic, Cryptography, Memory Bandwith