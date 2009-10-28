Overclocked On Air: Intel's Core i5-750

Clock Speed/Voltage Table And Test Setup

Core i5-750 Overclocking 3,600 MHz 3,700 MHz 3,800 MHz Multiplier 20 20 20 System Idle Power 74W 75W 77W System Peak Power 179W 190W 198W BIOS Vcore 1.251V 1.301V 1.32V CPU-Z VT 1.208V 1.256V 1.264V Cpu VTT 1.101V 1.149V 1.149V PCH 1.81V 1.81V 1.85V RAM 1.651V 1.651V 1.651V Fritz Chess Benchmark 10,408 10,698 10,986 C-States enabled enabled enabled Stable Yes Yes Yes

Core i5-750 Overclocking 3,900 MHz 4,000 MHz 4,200 MHz Multiplier 20 20 20 System Idle Power 78W 79W 125W System Peak Power 221W 238W 270W BIOS Vcore 1.37V 1.45V 1.52V CPU-Z VT 1.344V 1.384V 1.432V CPU VTT 1.203V 1.25V 1.303V PCH 1.9V 1.9V 1.9V RAM 1.651V 1.651V 1.651V Fritz Chess Benchmark 11,266 11,506 12,162 C-States enabled enabled disabled Stable Yes Yes Yes

Core i5-750 Overclocking 4,100 MHz 4,100 MHz 4,300 MHz Multiplier 20 20 20 System Idle Power 80W 114W 127W System Peak Power 244W 244W 282W BIOS Vcore 1.465V 1.463V 1.55V CPU-Z VT 1.384V 1.384V 1.456V CPU VTT 1.25V 1.25V 1.318V PCH 1.9V 1.9V 1.9V RAM 1.651V 1.651V 1.651V Fritz Chess Benchmark 11,785 11,842 12.359 C-States enabled disabled disabled Stable No Yes No

Please have a look at our CPU-Z image gallery to look at all the speeds and settings

Test Setup

System Hardware Hardware Details Performance Benchmarks Motherboard (Socket LGA 1156) MSI P55-GD65 (Rev. 1.0) Chipset: Intel P55 BIOS: 1.42 (09/08/2009) CPU Intel I Intel Core i5-750 (45nm, 2.66 GHz, 4 x 256KB L2 and 8MB L3 Cache, TDP 95W, Rev. B1) CPU Intel II Intel Core i7-870 (45nm, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256KB L2 and 8MB L3 Cache, TDP 95W, Rev. B1) RAM DDR3 (Dual) 2 x 2GB DDR3-1600 (Corsair CM3X2G1600C9DHX)2 x 1GB DDR3-2000 (OCZ OCZ3P2000EB1G) Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 Graphics Zotac Geforce GTX 260² GPU: Geforce GTX 260 (576 MHz) Graphics RAM: 896MB DDR3 (1998 MHz) Stream Processors: 216 Shader Clock: 1242 MHz Hard Drive Western Digital VelociRaptor, 300GB (WD3000HLFS) 10,000 RPM, SATA/300, 16MB Cache Blu-Ray LG GGW-H20L, SATA/150 Power Supply PC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750W System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows Vista Enterprise Version 6.0 x64 Service Pack 2 (Build 6000) Drivers and Settings Intel Chipset Drivers Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1015 Intel storage drivers Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.8.0.1009

