Trending

Overclocked On Air: Intel's Core i5-750

By

Clock Speed/Voltage Table And Test Setup

Core i5-750 Overclocking3,600 MHz3,700 MHz3,800 MHz
Multiplier202020
System Idle Power74W75W77W
System Peak Power179W190W198W
BIOS Vcore1.251V1.301V1.32V
CPU-Z VT1.208V1.256V1.264V
Cpu VTT1.101V1.149V1.149V
PCH1.81V1.81V1.85V
RAM1.651V1.651V1.651V
Fritz Chess Benchmark10,40810,69810,986
C-Statesenabledenabledenabled
StableYesYesYes
Core i5-750 Overclocking3,900 MHz4,000 MHz4,200 MHz
Multiplier202020
System Idle Power78W79W125W
System Peak Power221W238W270W
BIOS Vcore1.37V1.45V1.52V
CPU-Z VT1.344V1.384V1.432V
CPU VTT1.203V1.25V1.303V
PCH1.9V1.9V1.9V
RAM1.651V1.651V1.651V
Fritz Chess Benchmark11,26611,50612,162
C-Statesenabledenableddisabled
StableYesYesYes
Core i5-750 Overclocking4,100 MHz4,100 MHz4,300 MHz
Multiplier202020
System Idle Power80W114W127W
System Peak Power244W244W282W
BIOS Vcore1.465V1.463V1.55V
CPU-Z VT1.384V1.384V1.456V
CPU VTT1.25V1.25V1.318V
PCH1.9V1.9V1.9V
RAM1.651V1.651V1.651V
Fritz Chess Benchmark11,78511,84212.359
C-Statesenableddisableddisabled
StableNoYesNo

Please have a look at our CPU-Z image gallery to look at all the speeds and settings

Test Setup

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
Performance Benchmarks
Motherboard (Socket LGA 1156)MSI P55-GD65 (Rev. 1.0) Chipset: Intel P55 BIOS:   1.42 (09/08/2009)
CPU Intel IIntel Core i5-750 (45nm, 2.66 GHz, 4 x 256KB L2 and 8MB L3 Cache, TDP 95W, Rev. B1)
CPU Intel IIIntel Core i7-870 (45nm, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256KB L2 and 8MB L3 Cache, TDP 95W, Rev. B1)
RAM DDR3 (Dual)2 x 2GB DDR3-1600 (Corsair CM3X2G1600C9DHX)2 x 1GB DDR3-2000 (OCZ OCZ3P2000EB1G)
CoolerThermalright MUX-120
GraphicsZotac Geforce GTX 260² GPU: Geforce GTX 260 (576 MHz) Graphics RAM: 896MB DDR3 (1998 MHz) Stream Processors: 216 Shader Clock: 1242 MHz
Hard DriveWestern Digital VelociRaptor, 300GB (WD3000HLFS) 10,000 RPM, SATA/300, 16MB Cache
Blu-RayLG GGW-H20L, SATA/150
Power SupplyPC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750W
System Software and Drivers
Operating SystemWindows Vista Enterprise Version 6.0 x64 Service Pack 2 (Build 6000)
Drivers and Settings
Intel Chipset DriversChipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1015
Intel storage driversMatrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.8.0.1009

Benchmarks & Drivers

3D Game Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
Far Cry 2Version: 1.0.1 Far Cry 2 Benchmark Tool Video Mode: 1280x800 Direct3D 9 Overall Quality: Medium Bloom activated HDR off Demo: Ranch Small
GTA IVVersion: 1.0.3 Video Mode: 1280x1024 - 1280x1024 - Aspect Ratio: Auto - All options: Medium - View Distance: 30 - Detail Distance: 100 - Vehicle Density: 100 - Shadow Density: 16 - Definition: On - Vsync: Off Ingame Benchmark
Left 4 DeadVersion: 1.0.0.5 Video Mode: 1280x800 Game Settings - Anti Aliasing none - Filtering Trilinear - Wait for vertical sync disabled - Shader Detail Medium - Effect Detail Medium - Model/Texture Detail Medium Demo: THG Demo 1
Audio Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
iTunesVersion: 8.1.0.52 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC audio format
Lame MP3Version 3.98 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min convert WAV to MP3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kbps)
Video Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
TMPEG 4.6Version: 4.6.3.268 Video: Terminator 2 SE DVD (720x576, 16:9) 5 Minutes Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, 6-channel, English Advanced Acoustic Engine MP3 Encoder (160 Kbps, 44.1 KHz)
DivX 6.8.5Version: 6.8.5 == Main Menu == default == Codec Menu == Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading Enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search == Video Menu == Quantization: MPEG-2
XviD 1.2.1Version: 1.2.1 Other Options / Encoder Menu - Display encoding status = off
Mainconcept Reference 1.6.1Version: 1.6.1 MPEG-2 to MPEG-2 (H.264) MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2) Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2-channel, 16-bit, 224 Kbps) Codec: H.264 Mode: PAL (25 FPS) Profile: Settings for eight threads
Adobe Premiere Pro CS4Version: 4.0 WMV 1920x1080 (39 sec) Export: Adobe Media Encoder == Video == H.264 Blu-ray 1440x1080i 25 High Quality Encoding Passes: one Bitrate Mode: VBR Frame: 1440x1080 Frame Rate: 25 == Audio == PCM Audio, 48 kHz, Stereo Encoding Passes: one
Application Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
Grisoft AVG Anti Virus 8Version: 8.5.287 Virus base: 270.12.16/2094 Benchmark Scan: some compressed ZIP and RAR archives
Winrar 3.9Version 3.90 x64 BETA 1 Compression = Best Benchmark: THG-Workload
Winzip 12Version 12.0 (8252) WinZIP Commandline Version 3 Compression = Best Dictionary = 4096KB Benchmark: THG-Workload
Autodesk 3D Studio Max 2009Version: 9 x64 Rendering Dragon Image Resolution: 1920x1280 (frame 1-5)
Adobe Photoshop CS 4 (64-Bit)Version: 11 Filtering a 16MB TIF (15000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good), Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol), Median (Radius: 1px), Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
Adobe Acrobat 9 ProfessionalVersion: 9.0.0 (Extended) == Printing Preferenced Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128-bit RC4) Open Password: 123 Permissions Password: 321
Microsoft Powerpoint 2007Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDF Powerpoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer
Deep Fritz 11Version: 11 Fritz Chess Benchmark Version 4.2
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
BanchmarkDetails
3DMark VantageVersion: 1.02 Options: Performance Graphics Test 1 Graphics Test 2 CPU Test 1 CPU Test 2
PCMark VantageVersion: 1.00 PCMark Benchmark Memories Benchmark
SiSoftware Sandra 2009Version: 2009 SP3 Processor Arithmetic, Cryptography, Memory Bandwith