Corsair 7000D Airflow Review: New High-End Workstation King?

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-9900K Motherboard Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition CPU Cooling Noctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Corsair HX750i

Motherboard Installation

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Installing the Asus Maximus XI Hero motherboard in this chassis was dead simple with the anchoring central standoff. Of course, this standoff matters less in smaller cases, but with a case this big, it’s really nice not to have to lay it on its side to fasten the motherboard into place – because that would be a lot of effort.

If you want to install larger boards, you’ll have to remove the extension piece on the cable cover shroud.

GPU Installation

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

The GPU installation was even easier, with just two thumbscrews.

PSU Installation

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

That said, installing the PSU was a bit less of a breeze. We’re using one of Corsair’s large HX750i power supplies, and I wasn’t able to get it installed without removing the hard drive cage. Of course, that’s a one-thumbscrew kind of thing, but I generally prefer a removable plate at the rear of the case.

That being said, I’m bickering over a single thumbscrew, so it’s not a huge issue. I do appreciate that this case fits a massive six 3.5-inch drives – under its PSU shroud. That’s crazy, and worth the added effort here. But, keep in mind that our HX750i is just about the biggest PSU (180mm) you’ll be able to fit without sacrificing one of the HDD cages. If you want thick front radiators or a side radiator, along with a big power supply, you won’t be able to fit any 3.5-inch drives in here.

Cable Management

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Cable management in the 7000D is excellent, as expected. The only catch is that I had to use the space above the PSU to throw some cable slack into, which would be visible from the other side due to the mesh – but really, it’s not an issue as the glass panel is tinted so dark, it hides most of the internals anyway.

Build Complete