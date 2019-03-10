Corsair AX850 PSU Review: Top Performer and Dead Silent

If you need the best 850W power supply and you don't have a restrictive budget, the AX850 should be among your top choices. It registers high performance in all areas: efficiency, load regulation, ripple suppression, transient response and, on top of that, it is dead silent as well. This unit is based on the Seasonic Prime Titanium platform, which is the best analog design today. With such great analogue platforms, someone could wonder why spend more on digital ones, where all major functions are controlled by micro-controllers instead of analogue ICs. As we see it, in the near future the AX860i will be probably replaced by the AX850, which easily meets its performance, although this is a bit of a paradox, a digital platform to get replaced by an analogue one.

We have already reviewed the AX1000, and we were impressed enough to provide it with an editor's choice award. The AX850 keeps the performance bar high as well, since it is also based on the top-notch Seasonic Prime Titanium platform. Corsair decided to cooperate again with Seasonic and this is good news in our opinion, since this manufacturer has some great designs to show.

With 80 PLUS Platinum and ETA-A+ efficiency certifications there is no doubt that the AX850 is highly efficient and the LAMBDA-A+ noise certification clearly depicts its quiet operation, even under tough conditions.

The higher the efficiency levels the lower the thermal loads, so the cooling fan has less work to do and can rotate at lower speeds. Large heat sinks can also help in this, with a recent example being the Rog Thor 1200W unit. Nonetheless, you still need high efficiency levels since if the heat sinks reach their limits, increased airflow will be needed to handle heat dissipation and keep the temperatures of the internals low.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+ (91-94%) Noise LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection No No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525L12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 87 x 172mm Weight 2 kg (4.41 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70 3 0.3 Watts 100 840 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 16-20AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (670mm+100mm) 4 8 16-18AWG Yes SATA (460mm+110mm+110mm+110mm) 4 16 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm) 2 6 18AWG No FDD Adapter (110mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) 1 1 14AWG -

There are two EPS and eight PCIe connectors, along with 16x SATA and six 4-pin Molex. Needless to say that they are more than enough for an 850W unit. The cables are quite long but the distance between the peripheral connectors is small at only 100-110mm. Ideally it should be 150mm. Finally, we would like to see 16AWG gauges on the EPS cables for lower voltage drops at high loads.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model Prime Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Infineon IPP60R099CP (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.099 Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D10060 (600V, 10A @ 153°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF & 470uF or 1150uF combined, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP

(550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.140 Ohm) Drivers For Main Switchers 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ON Semiconductor NPC1654 Switching Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 4x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.4 mOhm ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS

PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W, KYB)

1x Chemi-Con (5VSB circuit, 5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH)

Polymers: FPCAP, Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525L12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.22A, 1600 RPM, Fluid Dynamic Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Buck Converter Leadtrend LD7750R Rectifiers STMicroelectronics STU6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3mOhm), Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5 mOhm ) -12V Circuit Buck Converter Lite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current )

This is the platform used in the Seasonic Prime Titanium Ultra models, and it is considered among the best analog platforms in today's market. It uses top-quality parts including Infineon FETs, Vishay bridge rectifiers, Chemi-Con electrolytic caps and a large number of polymer caps, provided by FPCAP.

top1

top3

top2

top4

transienta1

transienta2

transientb1

transientb2

bridge_rectifiers1

bridge_rectifiers2

NTC_thermistor_relay

MOV

APFC_side

APFC_side_close

bulk_caps

PFC_choke

PFC_controller

main_FETs1

main_FETs2

main_transformer

PWM_controller

supervisor_IC1

supervisor_IC2

supervisor_IC3

In the primary side a full-bridge topology is utilized along with an LLC resonant converter, while in the secondary side we meet a synchronous rectification scheme and a pair of DC-DC converters, which regulate the minor rails. Finally, the mid-speed cooling fan is made by Hong Hua and it uses a fluid dynamic bearing, which besides a long lifetime also provides silent operation. The highly-relaxed fan profile plays a notable part as well, in keeping the noise low.