Compact Mini-ITX Case Round-Up

It has been quite a while since we stopped reviewing compact cases, but we're happy to announce that we've started reviewing them again. Over the next several months we'll be reviewing more than a dozen, starting with today's round up.

To get things ready for the new reviews, we put together a brand new test platform just for Mini-ITX and HTPC cases. Then we sent word to vendors that we're looking for review units to test. About two weeks later, one case after another came streaming in, and we ended up with a plethora, from various vendors including Corsair, Cougar, Deep Cool, ID Cooling, Lian Li and more.

For today's round-up we'll be reviewing cases from Cougar, ID Cooling and Lian-Li:

Specifications



