Crucial X8 Portable SSD Review: a Speedy Value

Crucial’s X8 can hit sequential performance figures of up to 1 GBps in both reads and writes. Helped by some of the lowest prices in the market for such a device, the X8 is a top value competitor that's hard to resist.

Want to boost your backup speeds? How about store your favorite games on some fast-portable flash? Or maybe, you just want a storage device that can work with all your devices. Today, we take a look at Crucial’s X8, the company’s first portable SSD, which aims to do all of that and more. With 1 GBps read/write performance on tap, a sleek finish, and the best pricing in its performance category, the X8 is a great value too.

Crucial’s X8 is a durable portable SSD that is compatible with a broad variety of devices. This includes Windows 10, macOS, Linux PCs, the Apple iPad Pro, Chromebooks, Android tablets and phones, and the PS4, and Xbox. So, with most USB-equipped devices, it will just work.

The drive comes pre-formatted as exFAT for compatibility out of the box, but we formatted it as NTFS to utilize Trim when testing on our Windows 10 based system. If you are going to use it on a Mac or iPad, APFS is the way to go for the best support.

Specifications

Crucial X8 500GB Crucial X8 1TB Pricing $119.99 $164.99 Capacity (User / Raw) 500GB / 512GB 1000GB / 1024GB Interface / Protocol USB-C / USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-C / USB 3.1 Gen 2 Included Cable (s) 9" USB Type-C to Type-C w/ Type-C to USB-A adapter 9" USB Type-C to Type-C w/ Type-C to USB-A adapter Sequential Read 1,050 MBps 1,050 MBps Sequential Write ~ 1,000 MBps (Measured) ~ 1,000 MBps (Measured) NAND Controller Silicon Motion SM2263 Silicon Motion SM2263 DRAM DDR4 DDR4 Storage Media Micron 64L QLC Micron 64L QLC Default File System exFAT exFAT Power Bus-powered Bus-powered Security N/A N/A Dimensions (L x W x H) 110 x 53 x 11.5 mm 110 x 53 x 11.5 mm Weight 100 g 100 g Endurance Up to 7.5 ft (2 m) drop tested Up to 7.5 ft (2 m) drop tested Part Number CT500X8SSD9 CT1000X8SSD9 Warranty 3-Years 3-Years

Crucial’s is introducing the X8 at popular capacities of 500GB and 1TB to start and current street prices are $119.99 and $164.99, respectively. The drive utilizes a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Interface to hit read speeds of up to 1,050 MBps. And while not officially rated, we measured write speed to be about 1,000 MBps when testing.Like most externals, the X8 lacks a total bytes written rating and comes with a standard 3-year warranty.

Software & Accessories

Included with the device itself is a 9-inch USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to USB-A adapter. The cable and adapter feature a notch in their design so you have to make sure you connect them correctly.

The X8 is compatible with Crucial’s Storage Executive software. With it, you can monitor your SSD, view its S.M.A.R.T. data, and possibly update its firmware down the road.

A Closer Look

Crucial’s X8 features a slim and stylish black anodized-aluminum finish with plastic end-caps that feels as good in the hand as it looks. Plus, it aids in keeping the device cool while in use and gives the device its rugged durability to withstand a drop of up to 7.5 ft on the carpet and up to 3ft on concrete. It should be able to withstand much more shock with no data loss, given the lack of moving parts. The drive measures in at 110 x 53 x 11.5 mm and weighs 100 grams.

Housed within the casing is essentially a Crucial P1 SSD with modified firmware. The P1 is Crucial’s entry-level NVMe SSD that is powered by a Silicon Motion SM2263EN controller and features Micron’s 64L QLC NAND. Because QLC NAND has slow direct to flash speeds, Micron programmed in a dynamic pseudo-SLC write cache to speed up write performance. And, since the X8 is a portable device, the firmware on the internal SSD needed to be modified to suit the tasks, so, Crucial made the write cache a bit larger.

