DiRT 2: DirectX 11 Game Performance Compared And Analyzed

Benchmark Results: DirectX 9

We opted to do our tests with the DirectX 9 code path, since it is the only one that all of our cards can handle. The difference in visual effects between DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 is extremely difficult to notice. With all of the visual quality options cranked to their maximums (except for AA), here are the results.

The low-end Radeon HD 4650 and GeForce GT 220 struggle at even 1280x1024, and when using these cards, you'll probably want to lower the detail somewhat for a smooth experience.

The GeForce 9600 GT manages great performance all the way to 1680x1050 with a minimum frame rate of 30 frames per second (FPS). It remains playable at 1920x1200, but falls off at 2560x1600 with a minimum frame rate of 17 FPS.

All of the more expensive cards, starting with the Radeon HD 4770 and GeForce GTS 250, easily handle the ultra-high 2560x1600 resolution with minimum frame rates close to or exceeding 30 FPS.