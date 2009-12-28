DiRT 2: DirectX 11 Game Performance Compared And Analyzed

Benchmark Results: DirectX 9
We opted to do our tests with the DirectX 9 code path, since it is the only one that all of our cards can handle. The difference in visual effects between DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 is extremely difficult to notice. With all of the visual quality options cranked to their maximums (except for AA), here are the results.
The low-end Radeon HD 4650 and GeForce GT 220 struggle at even 1280x1024, and when using these cards, you'll probably want to lower the detail somewhat for a smooth experience.
The GeForce 9600 GT manages great performance all the way to 1680x1050 with a minimum frame rate of 30 frames per second (FPS). It remains playable at 1920x1200, but falls off at 2560x1600 with a minimum frame rate of 17 FPS.
All of the more expensive cards, starting with the Radeon HD 4770 and GeForce GTS 250, easily handle the ultra-high 2560x1600 resolution with minimum frame rates close to or exceeding 30 FPS.
Until DX11 does not become mainstream (eg. 90% of the users will have DX11 capable cards) you can't expect to see differences between DX11 and DX9/10 modes. Why? Because they won't make games where one player sees something and the other does not, to the point that will actually mean something and affect the gameplay.
So anyone that bought the cards for DX11 will not get anything extra from the DX11 code path. No developer that wants to sell a game would code it so that you'd need a new card to play the game. They would not shoot themselves in the foot.
DX11 is now in the position PhysX was, and I'm not necessarily speaking about the CUDA PhysX version, but the original PhysX by Ageia, when you needed a PCI card for it. It had and still has great potential, but you can't use it to it's full extent until people embrace it and make it mainstream. Until then, all the developers can do is to use certain features here and there, so that it gives you a glimpse of what it could be, but not so much that it makes a difference and modifies the experience too much. They just don't want to give up customers, it's not just that they don't want to use the technology.
And when DX11 finally becomes mainstream, in 6-12-18 months, the current DX11 cards will be nearly obsolete performance wise... truly tragic. But that's the way the cookie crumbles...
It's a bit of a troll-ish post (it may seem that way, if you have an ATI DX11 card), and I will get "-1" all round but it's the truth if you think about it from a safe distance.
It's rather disappointing to see such small visual differences between DX9 and DX11 versions, even though I've never expected rather major ones from this title.
My hope is that DX 11 will become mainstream very fast, and developers will focus on getting the most out of it soon. Congrats to all that got DX 11 cards this christmas(me included). The DX9 performace is great and the fact that DX11 gains market share is even greater.
I think, I'm not sure though, but I think he is somehow trying to say that in the 'future' your DX11 graphics card may need to be upgraded to a more powerful DX11 graphics card. Something that has been happening with every graphics card for the last 20 years. I am not sure I can deal with all the tragedy.