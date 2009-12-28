DiRT 2: DirectX 11 Game Performance Compared And Analyzed

Image Quality: GeForce Versus Radeon

Before we go into the DirectX 11 aspects of the game, let's see how the manufacturers fare on equal footing. The game has no DirectX 10 code path--it's either DirectX 11 or DirectX 9. With DirectX 10 cards like the Radeon HD 4890 and GeForce GTX 260 forced to use the DirectX 9 rendering option, let's see if there are any notable differences:

Happily, we can't see any differences. Regardless of whether you're using a Radeon or a GeForce in the DirectX 9 mode, DiRT 2 will deliver the same stunning visuals.

But what about the new Radeon HD 5000-series of cards and their ability to deliver DirectX 11-based visuals?