DiRT 2: DirectX 11 Game Performance Compared And Analyzed

Benchmark Results: DirectX 9 With 4x AA

We now add 4x AA and see how the cards perform:

The GeForce 9600 GT still manages playable performance all the way up to 1920x1200 with a minimum frame rate of 24 FPS, although an average frame rate that is less than 30 FPS is not ideal. The Radeon HD 4770 does a serviceable job up to 1920x1200 with 23.9 and 36.6 FPS minimum and average, respectively. But the 2560x1600 resolution pushes its performance down into the teens.

All of the brawnier cards are quite able to manage 2560x1600 performance with acceptable minimum and average frame rates over 30 FPS. It is interesting that the CrossFire solutions demonstrate excellent average frame rates while minimum frame rates are lower than those seen with a single Radeon HD 5850 card.