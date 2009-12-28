DiRT 2: DirectX 11 Game Performance Compared And Analyzed

Benchmark Results: DirectX 11 Versus DirectX 9 And 4x AA

With DirectX 11 taking a colossal performance toll, what happens when we combine it with 4x AA?

It looks like these new DirectX 11 cards are quite efficient when it comes to AA, as the results don't change all that much. Only the Radeon HD 5750 and 5770 really suffer, but 1920x1200 performance remains playable, if not ideal. The Radeon HD 5850 and 5870 cards continue to provide playable performance at 2560x1600, which is quite an accomplishment. Only the Radeon HD 5850 cards in CrossFire are able to provide the smoothest minimum and maximum FPS results, however.