Enermax Saberay RGB Case Review: Missing the Mark

Our Verdict

The Enermax Saberay RGB never fully delivers on looks or performance. There are just too many things wrong with this chassis to give it a recommendation.

For

  • Good thermal performance with included alternative mesh front panel
  • RGB functionality
  • 5.25-inch drive bay

Against

  • Poor thermal performance with default acrylic front panel
  • No front filter without alternative mesh front panel
  • Easily scratched acrylic front window
  • Poor build quality with lots of plastic
  • Rear fan interferes with some motherboard I/O shrouds
  • Must manually move front fans to install AIO coolers
  • RGB light bars are too bright

Features & Specifications

When it comes to buying a new case, people usually fall into one of three groups; those that want pure performance, those solely interested in the look of the chassis and those that want both. That's where Enermax's Saberay RGB chassis comes in. The company promises great thermal performance and flashy good looks for $170. Unfortunately, there are several issues with this chassis that will lead you toward other cases in the same price range.

Specifications

TypeMid-Tower ATX
Motherboard SupportATX, mATX, Mini-ITX
Dimensions (HxWxD)22.3 x 8.8 x 18.8 inches (566 x 223 x 478mm)
Space Above Motherboard3 inches (76.2mm)
Card Length16.5 inches (420mm) w/o side radiator
CPU Cooler Height6.9 inches (175mm)
Power Supply FormatStandard ATX PS2-Style PSU
Weight26.1lbs (11.8kg)
External Bays1x 5.25 inches
Internal Bays2x 3.5 inches 2x 2.5 inches
Card Slots7
Ports/Jacks2x USB 3.02x USB 2.01x headphone jack1x microphone jack
OtherTempered-glass side panelIncluded RGB / fan controller
Front Fans3x 120mm RGB fans
Rear Fans1x 140mm
Top Fans
Bottom Fans
Side Fans
Dampening

Exterior

At first glance, the Enermax Saberay RGB seems rather large for a mid-tower ATX chassis. Upon closer inspection, however, the interior of the case is much smaller than you'd think from looking at the case's outside. This is primarily due to the 2-inch-tall top panel, 1.5-inch-deep front panel and large feet that elevate the chassis 1.5 inches off the ground.

Measuring 22.3 x 8.8 x 18.8 inches (HxWxD) and tipping the scales at just over 26lbs, the Saberay RGB is constructed of steel, plastic and a tempered glass side panel. The black on black paint scheme is accented by two RGB light bars that span the entire top / front of the chassis. The top portion of this case is made of plastic and contains a plastic and metal mesh insert with mounting locations for three 120mm or two 140mm fans directly under the panel.

At the front edge of the top panel are a pair of USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, HDD LED, power and reset buttons. On either side of the power button you will find buttons for controlling fan speed and RGB lighting effects. Enermax includes anti-dust plugs for each port to prevent debris from accumulating in the ports when the computer is not in use.

The front of the chassis, by default, features a tinted acrylic panel that, although it looks great, allows no airflow into the front of the case. Enermax includes a secondary metal mesh panel that is identical to the top panel.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

Directly behind the front panel you will find mounting locations for three 120mm intake fans. This case also has a single 5.25-inch mounting location for optical drives or drive bay accessories made of the same polished acrylic material seen in the removable panel in front.

The left side of the Enermax Saberay RGB features a full-cover tempered glass side panel, which is held in place by rubber-coated locating pins and large thumbscrews.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Push-lock pins hold the acrylic front panel in place The panel is extremely prone to scratches.

The plastic push-lock pins on the top and front do not hold the panels close enough to the frame. The result is panels that do not line up well with the rest of the chassis. The plastic panels are marred with visible casting flaws that have the appearance of rub marks. These marks can only be seen at certain angles, but it is distracting nonetheless.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The rear of the chassis is home to seven card slots, a motherboard I/O area, an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU and an exhaust-fan mounting location for 120 / 140mm fans.

The bottom of the case has a filter-covered hole for the power supply, as well as two large, rubber-coated plastic feet.

The filtration system on this chassis is a real head-scratcher to say the least. The top filter is metal mesh and does an adequate job filtering larger dirt and dust particles. The problem is that by default, there are no fans mounted in this location.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

To remove the large nylon filter in the bottom of the chassis, you have to access the case's rear, making cleaning a hassle. If you are the type of person that likes to show off your system build, you will need to stock up on canned air because the acrylic front panel does nothing to filter the air from the three included 120mm intake fans. The only other option is to use the included alternate front cover, which is made of metal mesh.


  • jimmysmitty 31 August 2018 14:14
    For that price I would rather spend a bit more and get a 570X. Better build quality overall.

    Not a good case it seems.
    Reply
  • BaRoMeTrIc 02 September 2018 02:00
    Enermax used to be great, what happened? Looks like they tried to create something unique, but much like Zalman they have missed the mark on functionality and build quality.
    Reply