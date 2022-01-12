EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P6 Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight at 12V and satisfactory at 5V. However, it is pretty loose at 3.3V, where the platform didn't perform well as the similar capacity G6 unit. Someone could say that we measured on a loose pin, but we tried all 3.3V pins and found the one providing the best load regulation.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is longer than the required (17ms), and the power-ok signal is accurate but lower than 16ms.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush current is high with 230V.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is higher than most competing units, but still lower than the limit (3.5mA).

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 5.218A 2A 1.984A 0.985A 85.006 86.654% 0 <6.0 44.82°C 0.966 12.151V 5V 3.326V 5.079V 98.099 39.84°C 115.12V 20% 11.444A 3.003A 2.985A 1.185A 169.964 90.452% 0 <6.0 45.85°C 0.983 12.152V 4.996V 3.316V 5.065V 187.906 40.52°C 115.12V 30% 18.042A 3.506A 3.489A 1.386A 254.983 91.625% 0 <6.0 46.77°C 0.983 12.134V 4.992V 3.311V 5.051V 278.291 41.17°C 115.11V 40% 24.631A 4.011A 3.994A 1.589A 340.087 91.935% 0 <6.0 47.59°C 0.985 12.134V 4.987V 3.305V 5.036V 369.922 41.42°C 115.11V 50% 30.888A 5.017A 5.013A 1.793A 425.104 91.381% 1413 40.4 42.31°C 0.983 12.127V 4.984V 3.292V 5.02V 465.202 48.84°C 115.11V 60% 37.093A 6.028A 6.035A 1.998A 509.641 90.992% 1412 40.3 42.51°C 0.984 12.127V 4.978V 3.281V 5.005V 560.097 49.73°C 115.11V 70% 43.365A 7.041A 7.065A 2.206A 594.942 90.444% 1411 40.3 43.58°C 0.985 12.125V 4.973V 3.27V 4.989V 657.801 51.41°C 115.11V 80% 49.634A 8.003A 8.101A 2.311A 679.492 89.762% 1797 46.4 43.64°C 0.987 12.125V 4.968V 3.259V 4.976V 756.991 52.38°C 115.1V 90% 56.312A 8.563A 8.61A 2.417A 765.103 89.194% 1796 46.4 44.68°C 0.988 12.121V 4.964V 3.252V 4.966V 857.792 53.86°C 115.09V 100% 62.685A 9.078A 9.154A 3.037A 849.921 88.456% 1799 46.5 45.69°C 0.989 12.127V 4.958V 3.244V 4.94V 960.838 55.65°C 115.08V 110% 68.920A 10.102A 10.301A 3.045A 934.504 87.627% 1801 46.4 46.8°C 0.99 12.133V 4.95V 3.232V 4.928V 1066.453 57.62°C 115.08V CL1 0.115A 14.544A 14.788A 0A 121.313 82.927% 1423 40.5 42.17°C 0.977 12.172V 4.965V 3.225V 5.08V 146.289 49.88°C 115.12V CL2 0.115A 24.236A 0A 0A 121.425 81.225% 1782 46.1 43.84°C 0.977 12.161V 4.953V 3.339V 5.088V 149.493 51.67°C 115.11V CL3 0.115A 0A 25.133A 0A 80.582 73.945% 1780 46.1 44.43°C 0.968 12.155V 4.996V 3.151V 5.084V 108.975 53.27°C 115.12V CL4 70.097A 0A 0A 0.001A 849.609 89.316% 1796 46.4 45.61°C 0.989 12.121V 4.984V 3.319V 5.031V 951.241 55.39°C 115.08V

Similar to the 1000 P6, the passive operation lasted up to 40%. Again, the problem is that the fan starts to spin at high speeds afterward, making a loud noise.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.228A 0.499A 0.494A 0.196A 20 78.78% 0 <6.0 40.43°C 0.77 12.092V 5.008V 3.341V 5.107V 25.387 37.21°C 115.11V 40W 2.702A 0.699A 0.692A 0.294A 40.001 84.638% 0 <6.0 41.25°C 0.903 12.098V 5.007V 3.338V 5.102V 47.261 37.63°C 115.11V 60W 4.158A 0.899A 0.89A 0.392A 60.002 84.805% 0 <6.0 42.77°C 0.942 12.152V 5.005V 3.336V 5.098V 70.752 38.58°C 115.11V 80W 5.622A 1.099A 1.089A 0.491A 79.957 86.968% 0 <6.0 43.84°C 0.965 12.154V 5.003V 3.333V 5.093V 91.938 39.27°C 115.11V

Efficiency is high at light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.224A 0.25A 0.25A 0.052A 17.147 76.551% 0 <6.0 26.28°C 0.729 12.082V 5.013V 3.338V 5.111V 22.399 28.21°C 115.12V

The PSU achieves sky-high efficiency with 2% of its max-rated capacity.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency is high on all load ranges. On the other hand, the APFC converter needs boosting for higher PF readings, especially with 230V input.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.511W 72.577% 0.064 5.114V 0.704W 115.11V 2 0.25A 1.278W 76.464% 0.143 5.11V 1.671W 115.12V 3 0.55A 2.807W 78.143% 0.248 5.103V 3.592W 115.12V 4 1A 5.092W 78.019% 0.348 5.091V 6.527W 115.12V 5 1.5A 7.62W 78.396% 0.405 5.08V 9.72W 115.12V 6 3A 15.093W 76.478% 0.484 5.03V 19.735W 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail should be more efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.074V 5.015V 3.34V 5.115V 2.936 0.204 115.12V Standby 0.061 0.005 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with 115V input, but above 0.1W with 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile should be more refined. The unit operates in passive mode up to 40% load, and suddenly its fan speed increases to 1400RPM, where noise output is high.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU passive operation lasts up to 330W, with the load on the minor rails staying below 70W. The problem here is the sudden transition at around 550W, from the 10-15 dBA range to above 35 dBA noise output. The fan speed profile should be smoother.

