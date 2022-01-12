EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P6 Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

Overall performance is not as strong as most of its competitors and lower than the 850 G6, which is less expensive.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is aggressive, leading to over 30 dBA average noise output. What makes an impression is that the less efficient 850 G6 scores better here.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Average efficiency is satisfactory. Still the competition scores better.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

The APFC converter needs tuning, especially with 230V input.

