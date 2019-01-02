G-Technology G-Drive mobile Pro SSD Review: The New Thunderbolt 3 SSD Champ

G-Technology's Thunderbolt 3 and NVMe external SSD is ready to take the performance crown from Samsung's speedy X5. With performance numbers peaking at over 2.8GB/s read and 2.5GB/s write, G-Technology designed the mobile Pro to be a media eating beast that can even handle multi-stream 8K footage editing. With killer build quality and a five-year warranty, the G-Drive mobile Pro is a media professionals dream come true.

G-Technology, now a brand owned by Western Digital, is no newcomer to high-speed storage devices. The company has designed external storage devices specifically for creative professionals for years. It should come as no surprise, then, that the company's latest device sports some of the fastest speeds in the industry and has the looks to match.

The G-Drive mobile Pro has an aluminum heatsink at its core to keep it cool, even under the heaviest of workflows. It was designed to take a beating, too: The drive has a 1000lb crush-proof rating and can survive a three-meter drop in its durable shock-resistant case.

While Thunderbolt 3 devices are typically aimed towards Apple fanatics that have workflows dominated by multimedia editing, Windows support for the interface is coming along, abet slowly. By default, the G-Drive mobile Pro SSD comes plug and play for Mac with the HFS+ file system, but it also comes with Paragon's HFS+ for Windows software that provides compatibility with Windows. If you don't plan to use an Apple device, G-Technology’s Format Wizard can format the drive for native Windows use, too.

Specifications

Product G-Drive mobile Pro SSD 500GB G-Drive mobile Pro SSD 1TB Pricing $299.95 $599.95 Capacity (User / Raw) 500GB / 512GB 1000GB / 1024GB Form Factor 112 x 80 x 17 mm 112 x 80 x 17 mm Interface / Protocol Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 Controller WD NVMe Architecture WD NVMe Architecture DRAM DDR3 DDR3 NAND Flash BiCS3 64L TLC BiCS3 64L TLC Sequential Read 2800 MB/s 2800 MB/s Sequential Write 2400 MB/s 2400 MB/s Encryption N/A N/A Endurance 300 400 Part Number GDMOPTB3WB5001DBB GDMOPTB3WB10001DBB Warranty 5-Years 5-Years

G-Technology’s G-Drive mobile Pro SSD is currently available in capacities of 500GB and 1TB. The 500GB model retails for $399.99, and the 1TB model weighs in at $699.99. Both drives are rated for up to 2.8/2.4 GB/s of sequential read/write throughput over the Thunderbolt 3 interface.

Like many other modern consumer SSDs, the mobile Pro SSD comes with a respectable endurance rating of 300TBW for the 500GB model and 400TBW for the 1TB model (similar to the WD Black NVMe M.2 SSD). It also has a lengthy five-year warranty, just as a professional product should, even though that isn’t always the case.

The G-Drive mobile Pro pulls its power over a single Thunderbolt 3 connection, but it is only compatible with actual Thunderbolt 3 ports. It will not work with USB Type C ports.

Closer Look

G-Technology includes a 0.5m Thunderbolt 3 cable along with warranty and quick start pamphlets.

The G-Drive mobile Pro measures 112 x 80 x 17 mm and weighs a little over 0.45 lbs. (0.2kg). The casing has a rubber-like feel for added grip and to prevent slippage on smooth surfaces.

A Western Digital SN720 NVMe SSD hides within the casing. This is the OEM version of the SanDisk Extreme Pro and WD Black NVMe SSDs that you can buy in retail channels. In fact, the drive even registers as a SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD in Windows device manager.

This M.2 SSD boasts high-end performance figures on its own with its 64-layer 3D TLC flash and WD's in-house eight-channel NVMe controller. Usable capacity in Windows comes in at 931.5 GB after formatting.

