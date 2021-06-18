Montech Air 100 Review: A Case and 4 RGB Fans for $70?

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-9600K Motherboard ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/WiFi Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition CPU Cooling Phanteks Glacier One 240MP AIO Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP600 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Corsair AMP 750W

Because I don’t have a Micro-ATX board at my disposal, I’m resorting to a Mini-ITX board for testing this chassis, in which I have installed 16 GB of memory, a 500 GB SSD and Intel’s Core i5-9600K processor.

Step 1: Motherboard Install

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

The motherboard drops right in for an easy install, though I did have to hold it up, as there is no pre-installed anchoring standoff to hold it in place while I secure it.

Maybe do the AIO Later

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

I thought about installing the AIO, but with the radiator held in place, as you can see above, it would be challenging to get to the power and fan headers – so I decided to get the PSU and cable management taken care of first and then install the AIO. This is a weird order of installation, but tight cases often call for this kind of thinking during the build process.

Step 2 PSU & Cable Management

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Of course, the PSU slipped right in, and cable management was modestly doable. I appreciate that Montech includes three Velcro straps, as these always make cable management much more of a breeze, though I would have liked some extra depth to the cable area: To get the side panel back on, I did have to lay the case on its side and push on the panel to get it in place.

Step 3: AIO Install

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Of course, with all the cable management done, the AIO installation was a breeze. The only thing I didn’t like about this step is how the top of the chassis looked afterward.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

As you can see, the screws to hold the radiator in place stick out from the top, and although a filter is included to cover the top, it doesn’t look much better and is bound to reduce airflow. Recessing the screw holes would have resulted in a much cleaner look.

Step 4: GPU Install

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Our FE RTX 2070 Super installed easily. First, I bent two IO covers out of place and then dropped the GPU into place, securing it with two screws. Easy as can be, but keep in mind that the expansion slot covers, once removed, cannot be re-installed – so make sure you remove the right ones for your GPU and any other add-in cards.

Build Complete:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

And shot with RGB

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)