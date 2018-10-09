MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro NVMe SSD Review: Big on Endurance, Small on Price

Higher performance, better endurance, more features and, of course, more accessories. Enthusiasts always want more of everything, and MyDigitalSSD designed the Bullet Proof eXpress Pro, or BPX Pro for short, to answer that call. The company started with Phison’s new high-end controller paired with Toshiba’s latest flash, so it has the right foundation for a strong product.

This combination of components allows the BPX Pro to enter the market at strikingly low prices while still providing enthusiast-class performance, features, endurance, and warranty. If you are in the market for a new M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, the BPX Pro will give you your money’s worth and deliver up to 3.4/3.1 GB/s of read/write throughput in the process.

SSD prices are dropping, and many companies have focused solely on the race to the bottom while others have embraced high-end products. Some companies have even found themselves in-between the two approaches. Creating the right mix of value is difficult, but MyDigitalSSD, while not a large company, has navigated this territory quite well over the last few years. Through some good whims here, and well thought out strategy there, the company has delivered several hits and earned several of our recommendations.

The firm's first-gen enthusiast NVMe SSD, the BPX, came with a great mix of performance and price courtesy of Phison’s E7 SSD controller paired with MLC NAND. It even came with an M.2 screw and screwdriver as an accessory. At first, an extra screw may not seem like such a great inclusion, but it's the little things that count. For those of us that have dropped their only M.2 screw and lost it into a magical black hole, it was a godsend.

The new BPX Pro brings improved performance with Phison’s latest E12 SSD controller. The controller connects to Toshiba’s latest BiCS3 TLC NAND flash via eight dedicated channels. Like its predecessor, the BPX Pro comes with an extra M.2 screw and screwdriver, but now it includes a slick sticker so you can sticker bomb your gear.

Specifications

Product BPX Pro 240GB BPX Pro 480GB BPX Pro 960GB BPX Pro 1920GB Pricing $74.99 $129.99 $259.99 $569.99 Capacity (User / Raw) 240GB / 256GB 480GB / 512GB 960GB / 1024GB 1920GB / 2048GB Form Factor M.2 2280 Single-Sided M.2 2280 Single-Sided M.2 2280 Double-Sided M.2 2280 Double-Sided Interface / Protocol PCIe 3.1 x4 / NVMe 1.3 PCIe 3.1 x4 / NVMe 1.3 PCIe 3.1 x4 / NVMe 1.3 PCIe 3.1 x4 / NVMe 1.3 Controller Phison E12 Phison E12 Phison E12 Phison E12 DRAM NANYA DDR4 NANYA DDR4 NANYA DDR4 NANYA DDR4 NAND Flash Toshiba 64L TLC Toshiba 64L TLC Toshiba 64L TLC Toshiba 64L TLC Sequential Read 3,400 MB/s 3,400 MB/s 3,400 MB/s 3,400 MB/s Sequential Write 1,100 MB/s 2,100 MB/s 3,100 MB/s 3,100 MB/s Random Read QD1 50 MB/s 55 MB/s 55 MB/s 55 MB/s Random Write QD1 315 MB/s 325 MB/s 325 MB/s 325 MB/s Encryption AES-256, TCG Opal & Pyrite AES-256, TCG Opal & Pyrite AES-256, TCG Opal & Pyrite AES-256, TCG Opal & Pyrite Endurance 380 TBW 800 TBW 1,665 TBW 3,115 TBW Part Number MDNVME80-BPXP-0256 MDNVME80-BPXP-0512 MDNVME80-BPXP-1T MDNVME80-BPXP-2T Warranty 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years

The BPX Pro offers great performance, but the controller’s features really add to the value. The BPX Pro’s E12 controller supports TRIM and SMART, end-to-end data path protection, static and dynamic wear leveling, bad block management, SmartECC, SmartRefresh, and AES-256 hardware encryption that supports TCG Opal and Pyrite standards. Also, just in case your drive gets a bit too toasty, it has a thermal throttling feature so that it won’t overheat. We've noticed the new E12 runs much cooler than the previous-gen E7, though, so it shouldn't be an issue for most users.

The BPX Pro offers up to 3.4/3.1 GB/s of sequential read/write throughput, which is enough to challenge the fastest SSDs on the market. MyDigitalSSD already has capacities of 1TB and lower available and shipping, but you'll have to wait until mid-October for the 2TB model. As listed in the table, the competitive pricing spans from $74.99 to $569.99. That undercuts some of the cheaper, lower performing NVMe options.

Product TBW DWPD Warranty MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro 960GB 1,665 0.91 5 Samsung 970 Pro 1TB 1,200 0.66 5 Adata XPG GAMMIX S11/SX8200 960GB 640 0.35 5 Samsung 860/970 EVO 1TB 600 0.33 5 WD Black 1TB 600 0.33 5 Intel SSD 760p 1TB 576 0.32 5 WD Blue 3D 1TB 400 0.37 3 Crucial MX500 1TB 360 0.2 5 Intel SSD 660p 1TB 200 0.11 5

The BPX Pro comes with a healthy amount of overprovisioning, which helps boost endurance and performance. The resulting endurance figures trump the Samsung 970 PRO and every other modern SSD in our comparison, which is a nice complement to the five-year warranty.

MyDigitalSSD also launched a new M.2 NVMe to USB 3.1 Gen 2 adapter alongside the BPX Pro. The M2X allows you to use the BPX Pro as well as any other NVMe SSD as a portable, high-speed storage device for under $40. If you want to just have one of these high endurance SSDs as your portable scratch/media drive, it will handle the task no problem. Now you can use one of these speedy SSDs with almost any device with a USB connection.

A Closer Look

The BPX Pro comes in the M.2 2280 form factor and communicates over a PCIe 3.1 x4 interface with the NVMe protocol. The smaller 240GB and 480GB models are single-sided (all components are on one side of the PCB), while the 960GB and 2TB models are double-sided. That's important if you're installing a new M.2 SSD into a laptop, some of which only support single-sided M.2 drives.

The new eight-channel E12 NVMe controller is a step up from the older E7 in Phison’s line up. While the E7 helped pave Phison’s road to fame, the E12 has improved power consumption, NAND support, and performance.

Like the E7, the E12 uses a DRAM cache. There is a single DDR4 DRAM chip on the 480GB sample, while the 960GB model has two. The 480GB SSD comes with two Toshiba 64-layer 3D TLC NAND flash emplacements, and the 960GB model comes with four (two on each side). After formatting, the drives have 446GB and 894GB of usable capacity, respectively.

