Picking A Hard Drive For Your NAS: New Green Beats Old Speed

Test Setup And Results
As in our previous NAS tests, all measurements were taken with jumbo frames disabled in our Gigabit Ethernet LAN. Our NAS used firmware version DSM 2.1-0844 for all benchmarks.
|System Hardware
|Motherboard
|Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03GIntel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007)
|CPU
|Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65nm Conroe core) @ 2.26 GHz
|RAM
|2 x 1024MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600
|eSATA Controller
|JMicron JMB363
|System Drive
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160GB7,200 RPM, SATA/300, 8MB Cache
|NAS Drives
|4 x Samsung Spinpoint F2 HD103SI, 1,000GB 5,400 RPM, SATA/300, 32MB Cache4 x Samsung Spinpoint HD321KJ, 320GB7,200 RPM, SATA/300, 16MB Cache
|Optical Drive
|Samsung SH-D163A , SATA/150
|Graphics Card
|Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512HGPU: 670 MHz Memory: 512 MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256 Bit)
|NIC
|Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet Controller
|Audio
|On-Board
|Power Supply
|CoolerMaster RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Enterprise SP1
|DirectX 10
|DirectX 10 (Vista default)
|DirectX 9
|Version: April 2007
|Graphics Driver
|ATI Radeon Version 7.12
|Networking Driver
|9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard)
|Intel Chipset Driver
|Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008)
|JMicron Chipset Driver
|Version 1.17.15.0 (24/03/2007)
You can find additional Benchmark graphs in our Image Gallery.
There is hardly a difference between the drive models where write speeds are concerned.
Aside from its lower power consumption and heat dissipation, Samsung’s newer drive, the Spinpoint F2 EcoGreen HD103SI, enjoys other benefits as well. For example, despite its lower spindle speed, it can read data faster than its older sibling, the Spinpoint T166 HD321KJ.
Also I would like to mention from my own experience that heat can be a problem. I have a D-Link DNS323 and it cannot handle two server edition WD drives - it overheats.
- Bertus.
Other drives may experience RAID problems, burnout problems, etc.
If you want to salvage a NAS hard drive, you may be dealing with a Linux type partition.
What is the expected result? Yes, we guessed right, the new eco drive is outperforming the old performance drive in a NAS environment.
Unfortunately that comparison does not allow any conclusion whether a NAS needs a performance drive or not, it only tells us that a new eco drive is better than an old performance drive.
Sad...