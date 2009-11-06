Picking A Hard Drive For Your NAS: New Green Beats Old Speed

Test Setup And Results

As in our previous NAS tests, all measurements were taken with jumbo frames disabled in our Gigabit Ethernet LAN. Our NAS used firmware version DSM 2.1-0844 for all benchmarks.

System Hardware Motherboard Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03GIntel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65nm Conroe core) @ 2.26 GHz RAM 2 x 1024MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600 eSATA Controller JMicron JMB363 System Drive Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160GB7,200 RPM, SATA/300, 8MB Cache NAS Drives 4 x Samsung Spinpoint F2 HD103SI, 1,000GB 5,400 RPM, SATA/300, 32MB Cache4 x Samsung Spinpoint HD321KJ, 320GB7,200 RPM, SATA/300, 16MB Cache Optical Drive Samsung SH-D163A , SATA/150 Graphics Card Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512HGPU: 670 MHz Memory: 512 MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256 Bit) NIC Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet Controller Audio On-Board Power Supply CoolerMaster RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850W System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows Vista Enterprise SP1 DirectX 10 DirectX 10 (Vista default) DirectX 9 Version: April 2007 Graphics Driver ATI Radeon Version 7.12 Networking Driver 9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard) Intel Chipset Driver Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008) JMicron Chipset Driver Version 1.17.15.0 (24/03/2007)

There is hardly a difference between the drive models where write speeds are concerned.



Aside from its lower power consumption and heat dissipation, Samsung’s newer drive, the Spinpoint F2 EcoGreen HD103SI, enjoys other benefits as well. For example, despite its lower spindle speed, it can read data faster than its older sibling, the Spinpoint T166 HD321KJ.