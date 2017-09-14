Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics Card Prices

Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti is based on the GP107 die, which differs from higher-end Pascal GPUs in that it was built with a 14nm process. It is designed to be highly efficient with a max TDP of 75W, while also providing sufficient performance for low-end gaming. The GTX 1050 Ti has access to all six SMs in the GP107 core, and comes equipped with 4GB of GDDR5 clocked at 7GHz.


Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs

GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1080Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
CoreGP102GP104GP104GP106GP107GP107GP108
SMs28201510653
Shader Units3584256019201280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)768640384
Texture Units22416012080484024
ROPs88646448323216
Transistor Count12 Billion7.2 Billion7.2 Billion4.4 Billion3.3 Billion3.3 Billion1.02 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1480MHz / 1582MHz1607MHz / 1733MHz1506MHz / 1683MHz1506MHz / 1708MHz1290MHz / 1392MHz1354MHz / 1455MHz1227MHz / 1468MHz
MemoryUp To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-BitUp To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-BitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
TDP250W180W150W120W75W75W30W
Process Node16nm16nm16nm16nm14nm14nm14nm


Here we've listed all of the GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus

EVGA

Gigabyte

MSI

PNY

Zotac

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Rdslw 14 September 2017 08:24
    1050 Ti is mighty little titan. For anyone who don't mind playing 60 fps med/low a solid choice for next 2 years, best $/games ratio Nvidia have.
  • zippyzion 14 September 2017 10:40
    "... while also providing sufficient performance for low-end gaming."

    I was not aware that 1080p with high settings in most games was low end gaming. It will run esports games at 60 fps. Most older games at high or ultra settings. You might need to take it down to medium on the newest titles, but it still provides respectable performance.

    Low end gaming my posterior.
  • Wisecracker 14 September 2017 11:07
    1050 Ti is mighty little titan. For anyone who don't mind playing 60 fps med/low a solid choice for next 2 years, best $/games ratio Nvidia have.
    The GTX 1050 (roughly $120-$125, and up), or even the RX 560 ($115 to GTFO), provide better frame rates per dollar.
  • TechyInAZ 14 September 2017 17:06
    Wow even the 1050 Tis got a price bump, they used to max out at $155.
  • BulkZerker 14 September 2017 18:49
    What wisecracker said. 1050 is overpriced for what it offers now.
  • bit_user 15 September 2017 21:25
    It's the most performance you'll find in 75 W. Also, the most powerful GPU available in low-profile.

    Too bad AMD didn't offer the RX 560 in low-profile. They did it with the RX 460, but their fastest low-profile card is now just the RX 550.
  • timmy721 31 October 2017 05:00
    expensive
  • Deanosaur2000 06 February 2018 17:18
    The GTX 1050 ti is now very expensive. They use to cost $130-150 now they are $180-$300 Flipping Rip off. I know they are using those cards for bitcoin mining. This month is the worst month to buy a graphics card.
