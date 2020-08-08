NZXT C Series 850W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With close to 21ms hold-up time, the corresponding ATX requirement is easily met. The power ok signal is accurate, too.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with 115V and at normal levels with 230V.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the C850's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.263A 1.984A 1.984A 0.984A 84.956 86.711% 0 <6.0 45.23°C 0.953 12.038V 5.042V 3.325V 5.081V 97.976 40.77°C 115.19V 2 11.560A 2.977A 2.981A 1.184A 170.024 89.821% 0 <6.0 46.22°C 0.973 12.034V 5.039V 3.324V 5.069V 189.291 41.04°C 115.19V 3 18.200A 3.474A 3.475A 1.384A 255.028 90.500% 537 9.5 41.20°C 0.982 12.032V 5.038V 3.322V 5.058V 281.800 47.07°C 115.18V 4 24.844A 3.971A 3.977A 1.585A 340.033 90.610% 543 9.6 41.56°C 0.985 12.028V 5.038V 3.320V 5.047V 375.273 48.25°C 115.18V 5 31.139A 4.967A 4.975A 1.787A 424.868 90.299% 557 9.9 42.04°C 0.987 12.022V 5.035V 3.318V 5.036V 470.511 49.09°C 115.18V 6 37.421A 5.964A 5.972A 1.991A 509.390 89.661% 818 19.5 42.83°C 0.988 12.014V 5.032V 3.316V 5.023V 568.132 50.85°C 115.17V 7 43.785A 6.960A 6.970A 2.194A 594.699 88.841% 1197 31.4 43.27°C 0.989 12.004V 5.030V 3.314V 5.012V 669.397 51.81°C 115.17V 8 50.161A 7.957A 7.969A 2.399A 680.036 88.099% 1664 39.4 43.73°C 0.990 11.994V 5.029V 3.312V 5.000V 771.904 53.27°C 115.16V 9 56.927A 8.455A 8.456A 2.403A 764.933 87.297% 2060 44.3 44.30°C 0.991 11.988V 5.027V 3.310V 4.994V 876.238 54.52°C 115.16V 10 63.437A 8.957A 8.974A 3.016A 849.744 86.349% 2086 44.6 45.52°C 0.992 11.981V 5.025V 3.309V 4.974V 984.086 56.57°C 115.15V 11 70.541A 8.963A 8.980A 3.020A 934.497 85.244% 2096 44.8 46.84°C 0.992 11.976V 5.021V 3.307V 4.966V 1096.260 58.77°C 115.14V CL1 0.100A 11.999A 11.999A 0.000A 101.443 84.686% 563 10.1 42.45°C 0.961 12.041V 5.034V 3.320V 5.088V 119.787 49.45°C 115.19V CL2 70.002A 0.999A 1.001A 1.000A 851.704 86.788% 2087 44.6 45.75°C 0.991 11.976V 5.026V 3.311V 5.025V 981.364 56.69°C 115.14V

There is no problem, at all, under high operating temperatures. The fan has to work at high speeds, though, to handle the heat load and this leads to loud operation.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the C850's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.233A 0.494A 0.496A 0.196A 19.985 70.569% 0 <6.0 0.792 12.040V 5.039V 3.326V 5.103V 28.320 115.18V 2 2.465A 0.992A 0.992A 0.392A 39.975 80.609% 0 <6.0 0.889 12.040V 5.039V 3.326V 5.098V 49.591 115.18V 3 3.701A 1.488A 1.490A 0.589A 60.006 84.613% 0 <6.0 0.924 12.039V 5.038V 3.325V 5.092V 70.918 115.18V 4 4.932A 1.982A 1.983A 0.786A 79.957 86.132% 0 <6.0 0.948 12.036V 5.046V 3.326V 5.087V 92.831 115.19V

With the semi-passive operation active, there is no need for the fan to spin under light loads, even at higher than 35 degrees Celsius ambient temperature.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.247A 0.214A 0.213A 0.053A 17.073 65.414% 0 <6.0 0.784 12.039V 5.049V 3.327V 5.110V 26.100 115.16V

The C850 achieves high efficiency with 2% load, if its max-rated-capacity, but it cannot reach 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the C850’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In the 10-100% load tests the overall efficiency doesn't meet the competition, but the overall efficiency score, which takes into account more than 1500 different load scenarios, tells a different story. With light and super-light loads, the C850 scores betters in our charts.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.511 73.844% 0.105 5.110V 0.692 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.276 76.499% 0.217 5.107V 1.668 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.804 77.587% 0.330 5.101V 3.614 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.090 77.544% 0.400 5.091V 6.564 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.621 77.908% 0.435 5.081V 9.782 115.13V 6 2.999A 15.122 76.005% 0.482 5.043V 19.896 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail has satisfactory efficiency, which could be further increased, though.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Idle & Standby Power Consumption Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.087V 4.928V 3.313V 4.929V 8.148 0.458 115.2V Standby 0.172 0.017 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire power levels are low in both cases (115V and 230V).

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Under high operating temperatures, the fan profile is definitely aggressive and the semi-passive mode doesn't last long. The PSU's compact dimensions don't help airflow and on top of that don't allow for a larger cooling fan.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal ambient temperatures, the semi-passive operation doesn't last for long, as is the case with higher temperatures. The fan has a less aggressive speed profile in these conditions. It takes more than 600W load for the PSU to exceed 30 dBA noise output.

