NZXT C Series 850W Power Supply Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.
OCP
12V: 97.8A (139.71%), 11.950V, 96.44mV ripple
OPP
1176.91W (140.11%)
OTP
✓ (171°C @ 12V heat sink)
SCP
12V: ✓
PWR_OK
Proper Operation
NLO
✓
SIP
Surge: MOV
There is no point in allowing the minor rails going so high, since they are only lightly used by today's PCs. Moreover, the +12V rail goes much higher than 130%, but it manages to keep ripple within the ATX spec's requirements. Nonetheless, close to 100mV ripple is quite high so you should not overload the power supply. Finally, the over temperature protection is set high, since this PSU features a semi-passive operation.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots
There are no issues here, since the 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Ripple Suppression Charts
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
IR Images
The hottest part is the main transformer. The temperatures on the secondary side, including the DC-DC converters of the minor rails, stay at relatively low levels.
