Phanteks P360A Review: An RGB Bargain

We are using the following system for our case test bed:
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-9900K
|Motherboard
|Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB)
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition
|CPU Cooling
|Noctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black
|Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste
|Storage
|Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB
|Power Supply
|Corsair HX750i
Building a system in the Phanteks P360A is simple. All the standoffs come pre-installed, so the motherboard drops right in -- the GPU too -- and there was even space for our big Corsair HX750 power supply. Space is a little tight around the top of the chassis, but as long as you have someone there that can help you with the connectors in tight spots it shouldn’t be an issue.
Cable Management
Surprisingly, cable management is also incredibly simple in the P360A. A simple shroud keeps things looking tidy in the main motherboard compartment, and gives a nice cable routing channel on the other side of the chassis. Two Velcro strips help to keep everything in place.
You’ll want to connect the two fans to your motherboard and use a SATA power connector to power the RGB controller. There’s no HDD LED, power LED, or reset switch headers to fumble around with as this case doesn’t have these, but I doubt hardly anyone will miss them.
If there was something I’d have to complain about, it would be the lack of cutouts around the bottom of the motherboard. But of course, because the PSU shroud isn’t internal and part of the case’s structure, Phanteks couldn’t cut out so much or it would compromise the case’s structural rigidity.
Build Complete
Isn’t she pretty? For a $65 case, I’m honestly impressed with how this system turned out. Click through the pictures to see a few of the different RGB modes.