Phanteks P360A Review: An RGB Bargain

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-9900K Motherboard Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition CPU Cooling Noctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Corsair HX750i

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Building a system in the Phanteks P360A is simple. All the standoffs come pre-installed, so the motherboard drops right in -- the GPU too -- and there was even space for our big Corsair HX750 power supply. Space is a little tight around the top of the chassis, but as long as you have someone there that can help you with the connectors in tight spots it shouldn’t be an issue.

Cable Management

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Surprisingly, cable management is also incredibly simple in the P360A. A simple shroud keeps things looking tidy in the main motherboard compartment, and gives a nice cable routing channel on the other side of the chassis. Two Velcro strips help to keep everything in place.

You’ll want to connect the two fans to your motherboard and use a SATA power connector to power the RGB controller. There’s no HDD LED, power LED, or reset switch headers to fumble around with as this case doesn’t have these, but I doubt hardly anyone will miss them.

If there was something I’d have to complain about, it would be the lack of cutouts around the bottom of the motherboard. But of course, because the PSU shroud isn’t internal and part of the case’s structure, Phanteks couldn’t cut out so much or it would compromise the case’s structural rigidity.

Build Complete

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Isn’t she pretty? For a $65 case, I’m honestly impressed with how this system turned out. Click through the pictures to see a few of the different RGB modes.