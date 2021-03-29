Pixio PXC327 Review: Affordable 165Hz Curves

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At 32 inches, this monitor is large enough to be shared by two people. At 45 degrees off center, the PXC327 displays a green/red shift in the middle tones and a reduction in brightness of around 30%. This is typical of the VA panels we’ve photographed, both flat and curved. The same behavior can be observed in the top-down view.

Screen Uniformity

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our PXC327 sample measured well in the black field uniformity test. We could not see any bleed or glow, either in the center or at the edges. Our meter detected a little extra light in the upper right, but we could not see this. This is excellent performance, particularly for a large monitor.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PXC327 is just a tad slower than the other 165 Hz monitors in the group, but not by enough to cause concern. With an 8ms draw time, the image is relatively free of blur. As we said earlier, the backlight strobe option causes smearing, so it will not improve motion resolution. But with Adaptive-Sync on and overdrive set to high, fast motion looks smooth and clear.

A total lag score of 29 ms puts the Pixio in company with most other 165 Hz screens. Gamers at the highest skill levels may wish for something faster, but most players will enjoy the PXC327’s response and playability.