Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 GT View Site

Super Flower Leadex V Gold PRO 1000W View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight on all rails, especially at 12V where it matters the most.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is long, reaching 22.4ms, and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush currents are low.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is high, but still below the limit.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 6.448A 1.985A 1.989A 0.99A 100.014 87.439% 615 12.4 40.3°C 0.969 12.161V 5.039V 3.318V 5.051V 114.381 44.4°C 115.19V 20% 13.908A 2.978A 2.986A 1.191A 199.971 90.254% 704 18.4 41.23°C 0.978 12.157V 5.038V 3.316V 5.039V 221.564 45.63°C 115.19V 30% 21.717A 3.475A 3.485A 1.393A 300.025 91.379% 816 22.4 41.5°C 0.989 12.155V 5.037V 3.315V 5.027V 328.329 46.25°C 115.19V 40% 29.500A 3.973A 3.984A 1.595A 399.783 91.569% 1002 28.0 41.86°C 0.993 12.155V 5.035V 3.313V 5.016V 436.591 46.89°C 115.19V 50% 36.936A 4.967A 4.984A 1.799A 499.492 91.248% 1214 33.8 42.96°C 0.994 12.156V 5.034V 3.311V 5.004V 547.4 48.75°C 115.19V 60% 44.437A 5.963A 5.986A 2.001A 600.042 90.75% 1389 37.3 43.21°C 0.996 12.158V 5.033V 3.308V 4.991V 661.203 49.16°C 115.19V 70% 51.869A 6.958A 6.989A 2.21A 699.796 90.075% 1569 40.3 43.94°C 0.996 12.159V 5.032V 3.306V 4.978V 776.905 50.78°C 115.19V 80% 59.365A 7.955A 7.993A 2.316A 799.843 89.454% 1736 42.7 44.22°C 0.997 12.161V 5.03V 3.303V 4.967V 894.135 51.46°C 115.2V 90% 67.194A 8.453A 8.481A 2.421A 899.638 88.624% 1905 44.4 45.22°C 0.997 12.161V 5.029V 3.301V 4.957V 1015.124 53.59°C 115.2V 100% 75.123A 8.952A 9.001A 2.527A 1000.373 87.778% 2073 45.9 46.17°C 0.997 12.156V 5.027V 3.3V 4.948V 1139.663 56.58°C 115.2V CL1 0.115A 11.955A 12.055A 0A 101.304 83.434% 1205 33.7 41.21°C 0.966 12.156V 5.036V 3.293V 5.06V 121.418 46.74°C 115.2V CL2 0.115A 19.885A 0A 0A 101.397 82.801% 1008 28.1 40.5°C 0.965 12.159V 5.029V 3.321V 5.07V 122.459 48.22°C 115.19V CL3 0.115A 0A 20.158A 0A 67.39 77.503% 921 25.8 40.73°C 0.949 12.157V 5.044V 3.274V 5.058V 86.952 49.89°C 115.19V CL4 82.236A 0A 0A 0A 1000.106 88.799% 1896 44.3 46.85°C 0.997 12.161V 5.031V 3.322V 5.024V 1126.27 57.03°C 115.18V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full power under high operating temperatures, but it couldn't provide 110% of its max-power output, because OPP kicked in. Noise output was increased once we reached the 50% load test.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.221A 0.496A 0.497A 0.197A 20.003 68.352% 482 <6.0 37.37°C 0.757 12.165V 5.041V 3.322V 5.076V 29.265 40.8°C 115.19V 40W 2.688A 0.694A 0.695A 0.296A 40.001 79.366% 483 <6.0 37.48°C 0.878 12.164V 5.041V 3.322V 5.072V 50.401 40.96°C 115.19V 60W 4.154A 0.893A 0.894A 0.395A 60 83.888% 510 <6.0 38.85°C 0.927 12.163V 5.04V 3.321V 5.069V 71.523 42.62°C 115.19V 80W 5.618A 1.092A 1.093A 0.494A 79.959 86.006% 541 7.9 39.26°C 0.956 12.162V 5.04V 3.32V 5.064V 92.969 43.2°C 115.18V

We would like to see over 70% efficiency with 20W load and over 80% with 40W load.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.496A 0.217A 0.217A 0.045A 20.239 69.448% 0 <6.0 29.21°C 0.756 12.161V 5.043V 3.323V 5.079V 29.142 23.33°C 115.17V

The PSU should exceed 70% efficiency in this test, but this was not the case. Super Flower should increase efficiency at super-light loads in order to meet Intel's specific requirement.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Average efficiency is at the bottom of the chart with normal loads. The PSU scores way better with light and super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.508W 71.269% 0.059 5.08V 0.713W 115.18V 2 0.25A 1.27W 75.628% 0.132 5.077V 1.679W 115.18V 3 0.55A 2.789W 77.55% 0.24 5.069V 3.596W 115.18V 4 1A 5.06W 78.608% 0.335 5.059V 6.437W 115.18V 5 1.5A 7.571W 78.473% 0.396 5.046V 9.648W 115.17V 6 2.501A 12.549W 77.992% 0.456 5.018V 16.09W 115.17V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is around the middle of the pack. We would like to see close to 80% efficiency on this rail.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.168V 5.044V 3.325V 5.081V 7.517 0.386 115.18V Standby 0.065 0.005 115.18V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with 115V input, but exceeds 0.1W with 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan's speed increases linearly but due to the increased speed that the 120mm fan can achieve, noise output is high.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operation doesn't last long at normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, and the fan's speed profile remains aggressive. The super-compact dimensions don't help keep noise output low.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content