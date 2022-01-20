Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.
Load regulation is tight on all rails, especially at 12V where it matters the most.
Hold-Up Time
Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.
The hold-up time is long, reaching 22.4ms, and the power ok signal is accurate.
Inrush Current
Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.
Inrush currents are low.
Leakage Current
In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.
The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.
Leakage current is high, but still below the limit.
10-110% Load Tests
These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|10%
|6.448A
|1.985A
|1.989A
|0.99A
|100.014
|87.439%
|615
|12.4
|40.3°C
|0.969
|12.161V
|5.039V
|3.318V
|5.051V
|114.381
|44.4°C
|115.19V
|20%
|13.908A
|2.978A
|2.986A
|1.191A
|199.971
|90.254%
|704
|18.4
|41.23°C
|0.978
|12.157V
|5.038V
|3.316V
|5.039V
|221.564
|45.63°C
|115.19V
|30%
|21.717A
|3.475A
|3.485A
|1.393A
|300.025
|91.379%
|816
|22.4
|41.5°C
|0.989
|12.155V
|5.037V
|3.315V
|5.027V
|328.329
|46.25°C
|115.19V
|40%
|29.500A
|3.973A
|3.984A
|1.595A
|399.783
|91.569%
|1002
|28.0
|41.86°C
|0.993
|12.155V
|5.035V
|3.313V
|5.016V
|436.591
|46.89°C
|115.19V
|50%
|36.936A
|4.967A
|4.984A
|1.799A
|499.492
|91.248%
|1214
|33.8
|42.96°C
|0.994
|12.156V
|5.034V
|3.311V
|5.004V
|547.4
|48.75°C
|115.19V
|60%
|44.437A
|5.963A
|5.986A
|2.001A
|600.042
|90.75%
|1389
|37.3
|43.21°C
|0.996
|12.158V
|5.033V
|3.308V
|4.991V
|661.203
|49.16°C
|115.19V
|70%
|51.869A
|6.958A
|6.989A
|2.21A
|699.796
|90.075%
|1569
|40.3
|43.94°C
|0.996
|12.159V
|5.032V
|3.306V
|4.978V
|776.905
|50.78°C
|115.19V
|80%
|59.365A
|7.955A
|7.993A
|2.316A
|799.843
|89.454%
|1736
|42.7
|44.22°C
|0.997
|12.161V
|5.03V
|3.303V
|4.967V
|894.135
|51.46°C
|115.2V
|90%
|67.194A
|8.453A
|8.481A
|2.421A
|899.638
|88.624%
|1905
|44.4
|45.22°C
|0.997
|12.161V
|5.029V
|3.301V
|4.957V
|1015.124
|53.59°C
|115.2V
|100%
|75.123A
|8.952A
|9.001A
|2.527A
|1000.373
|87.778%
|2073
|45.9
|46.17°C
|0.997
|12.156V
|5.027V
|3.3V
|4.948V
|1139.663
|56.58°C
|115.2V
|CL1
|0.115A
|11.955A
|12.055A
|0A
|101.304
|83.434%
|1205
|33.7
|41.21°C
|0.966
|12.156V
|5.036V
|3.293V
|5.06V
|121.418
|46.74°C
|115.2V
|CL2
|0.115A
|19.885A
|0A
|0A
|101.397
|82.801%
|1008
|28.1
|40.5°C
|0.965
|12.159V
|5.029V
|3.321V
|5.07V
|122.459
|48.22°C
|115.19V
|CL3
|0.115A
|0A
|20.158A
|0A
|67.39
|77.503%
|921
|25.8
|40.73°C
|0.949
|12.157V
|5.044V
|3.274V
|5.058V
|86.952
|49.89°C
|115.19V
|CL4
|82.236A
|0A
|0A
|0A
|1000.106
|88.799%
|1896
|44.3
|46.85°C
|0.997
|12.161V
|5.031V
|3.322V
|5.024V
|1126.27
|57.03°C
|115.18V
The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full power under high operating temperatures, but it couldn't provide 110% of its max-power output, because OPP kicked in. Noise output was increased once we reached the 50% load test.
20-80W Load Tests
In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|20W
|1.221A
|0.496A
|0.497A
|0.197A
|20.003
|68.352%
|482
|<6.0
|37.37°C
|0.757
|12.165V
|5.041V
|3.322V
|5.076V
|29.265
|40.8°C
|115.19V
|40W
|2.688A
|0.694A
|0.695A
|0.296A
|40.001
|79.366%
|483
|<6.0
|37.48°C
|0.878
|12.164V
|5.041V
|3.322V
|5.072V
|50.401
|40.96°C
|115.19V
|60W
|4.154A
|0.893A
|0.894A
|0.395A
|60
|83.888%
|510
|<6.0
|38.85°C
|0.927
|12.163V
|5.04V
|3.321V
|5.069V
|71.523
|42.62°C
|115.19V
|80W
|5.618A
|1.092A
|1.093A
|0.494A
|79.959
|86.006%
|541
|7.9
|39.26°C
|0.956
|12.162V
|5.04V
|3.32V
|5.064V
|92.969
|43.2°C
|115.18V
We would like to see over 70% efficiency with 20W load and over 80% with 40W load.
2% or 10W Load Test
From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1.496A
|0.217A
|0.217A
|0.045A
|20.239
|69.448%
|0
|<6.0
|29.21°C
|0.756
|12.161V
|5.043V
|3.323V
|5.079V
|29.142
|23.33°C
|115.17V
The PSU should exceed 70% efficiency in this test, but this was not the case. Super Flower should increase efficiency at super-light loads in order to meet Intel's specific requirement.
Efficiency & Power Factor
Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.
Average efficiency is at the bottom of the chart with normal loads. The PSU scores way better with light and super-light loads.
5VSB Efficiency
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.1A
|0.508W
|71.269%
|0.059
|5.08V
|0.713W
|115.18V
|2
|0.25A
|1.27W
|75.628%
|0.132
|5.077V
|1.679W
|115.18V
|3
|0.55A
|2.789W
|77.55%
|0.24
|5.069V
|3.596W
|115.18V
|4
|1A
|5.06W
|78.608%
|0.335
|5.059V
|6.437W
|115.18V
|5
|1.5A
|7.571W
|78.473%
|0.396
|5.046V
|9.648W
|115.17V
|6
|2.501A
|12.549W
|77.992%
|0.456
|5.018V
|16.09W
|115.17V
The 5VSB rail is around the middle of the pack. We would like to see close to 80% efficiency on this rail.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.168V
|5.044V
|3.325V
|5.081V
|7.517
|0.386
|115.18V
|Standby
|0.065
|0.005
|115.18V
Vampire power is low with 115V input, but exceeds 0.1W with 230V.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The fan's speed increases linearly but due to the increased speed that the 120mm fan can achieve, noise output is high.
The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.
The passive operation doesn't last long at normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, and the fan's speed profile remains aggressive. The super-compact dimensions don't help keep noise output low.
