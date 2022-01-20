Trending

Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000W Power Supply Review

With only 130mm depth, the Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro is the smallest 1000W ATX12V PSU.

By published

Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000W
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 GT

Corsair RM1000x (2021)

Super Flower Leadex V Gold PRO 1000W

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight on all rails, especially at 12V where it matters the most. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is long, reaching 22.4ms, and the power ok signal is accurate. 

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush currents are low. 

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is high, but still below the limit. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
10%6.448A1.985A1.989A0.99A100.01487.439%61512.440.3°C0.969
12.161V5.039V3.318V5.051V114.38144.4°C115.19V
20%13.908A2.978A2.986A1.191A199.97190.254%70418.441.23°C0.978
12.157V5.038V3.316V5.039V221.56445.63°C115.19V
30%21.717A3.475A3.485A1.393A300.02591.379%81622.441.5°C0.989
12.155V5.037V3.315V5.027V328.32946.25°C115.19V
40%29.500A3.973A3.984A1.595A399.78391.569%100228.041.86°C0.993
12.155V5.035V3.313V5.016V436.59146.89°C115.19V
50%36.936A4.967A4.984A1.799A499.49291.248%121433.842.96°C0.994
12.156V5.034V3.311V5.004V547.448.75°C115.19V
60%44.437A5.963A5.986A2.001A600.04290.75%138937.343.21°C0.996
12.158V5.033V3.308V4.991V661.20349.16°C115.19V
70%51.869A6.958A6.989A2.21A699.79690.075%156940.343.94°C0.996
12.159V5.032V3.306V4.978V776.90550.78°C115.19V
80%59.365A7.955A7.993A2.316A799.84389.454%173642.744.22°C0.997
12.161V5.03V3.303V4.967V894.13551.46°C115.2V
90%67.194A8.453A8.481A2.421A899.63888.624%190544.445.22°C0.997
12.161V5.029V3.301V4.957V1015.12453.59°C115.2V
100%75.123A8.952A9.001A2.527A1000.37387.778%207345.946.17°C0.997
12.156V5.027V3.3V4.948V1139.66356.58°C115.2V
CL10.115A11.955A12.055A0A101.30483.434%120533.741.21°C0.966
12.156V5.036V3.293V5.06V121.41846.74°C115.2V
CL20.115A19.885A0A0A101.39782.801%100828.140.5°C0.965
12.159V5.029V3.321V5.07V122.45948.22°C115.19V
CL30.115A0A20.158A0A67.3977.503%92125.840.73°C0.949
12.157V5.044V3.274V5.058V86.95249.89°C115.19V
CL482.236A0A0A0A1000.10688.799%189644.346.85°C0.997
12.161V5.031V3.322V5.024V1126.2757.03°C115.18V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full power under high operating temperatures, but it couldn't provide 110% of its max-power output, because OPP kicked in. Noise output was increased once we reached the 50% load test. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
20W1.221A0.496A0.497A0.197A20.00368.352%482<6.037.37°C0.757
12.165V5.041V3.322V5.076V29.26540.8°C115.19V
40W2.688A0.694A0.695A0.296A40.00179.366%483<6.037.48°C0.878
12.164V5.041V3.322V5.072V50.40140.96°C115.19V
60W4.154A0.893A0.894A0.395A6083.888%510<6.038.85°C0.927
12.163V5.04V3.321V5.069V71.52342.62°C115.19V
80W5.618A1.092A1.093A0.494A79.95986.006%5417.939.26°C0.956
12.162V5.04V3.32V5.064V92.96943.2°C115.18V

We would like to see over 70% efficiency with 20W load and over 80% with 40W load. 

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
1.496A0.217A0.217A0.045A20.23969.448%0<6.029.21°C0.756
12.161V5.043V3.323V5.079V29.14223.33°C115.17V

The PSU should exceed 70% efficiency in this test, but this was not the case. Super Flower should increase efficiency at super-light loads in order to meet Intel's specific requirement. 

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Average efficiency is at the bottom of the chart with normal loads. The PSU scores way better with light and super-light loads. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.1A0.508W71.269%0.059
5.08V0.713W115.18V
20.25A1.27W75.628%0.132
5.077V1.679W115.18V
30.55A2.789W77.55%0.24
5.069V3.596W115.18V
41A5.06W78.608%0.335
5.059V6.437W115.18V
51.5A7.571W78.473%0.396
5.046V9.648W115.17V
62.501A12.549W77.992%0.456
5.018V16.09W115.17V
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is around the middle of the pack. We would like to see close to 80% efficiency on this rail. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.168V5.044V3.325V5.081V7.5170.386
115.18V
Standby0.0650.005
115.18V
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum PRO White 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with 115V input, but exceeds 0.1W with 230V. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan's speed increases linearly but due to the increased speed that the 120mm fan can achieve, noise output is high. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operation doesn't last long at normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, and the fan's speed profile remains aggressive. The super-compact dimensions don't help keep noise output low. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos
