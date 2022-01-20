Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The average performance is high, meeting the performance of the EVGA 1000 P6, which is based on a modified Seasonic Focus Platinum platform. The Leadex unit has even smaller dimensions, though.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Because the PSU has only 130mm depth and 1000W maximum power, we didn't expect great things in noise output and indeed the Leadex V Pro is noisy.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The average efficiency is at the lower end of the Platinum category.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

The APFC converter operates fine with 115V, but needs a little tuning to deliver higher PF readings with 230V input.

