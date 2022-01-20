Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000W Power Supply Review

Protection Features

OCP (Cold @ 24°C) 12V: 85A (102.04%), 12.165V

5V: 30.5A (152.5%), 5.027V

3.3V: 30.5A (152.5%), 3.245V

5VSB: 5.2A (208%), 4.915V OCP (Hot @ 40°C) 12V: 84A (100.84%), 12.162V

5V: 28.4A (142%), 5.026V

3.3V: 29.5A (147.5%), 3.247V

5VSB: 4.9A (196%), 4.938V OPP (Cold @ 25°C) 1033.04W (103.3%) OPP (Hot @ 43°C) 1032.96W (103.3%) OTP ✓ (144°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓

5V to Earth: ✓

3.3V to Earth: ✓

5VSB to Earth: ✓

-12V to Earth: ✓ PWR_OK Proper operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

The OCP triggering point at 12V is set low and the same goes for OPP. Super Flower didn't feel the need to even provide a 110% margin here and this is not ok with us. Moreover, the minor rails have high OCP points, without any reason, especially at 3.3V. Lastly, the over temperature protection is configured correctly.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3

No problems here since the 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 4

Efficiency Graph

Efficiency Graph

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified Fluke Ti480 PRO camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 640x480 (307,200 pixels).

Image 1 of 4

Without any active cooling and 500W load for five minutes, the hottest part is the board holding the 12V FETs, followed by the primary heat sink. Given the lack of large heat sinks, especially on the secondary side, this platform requires good airflow to cope with high loads.

