Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000W Power Supply Review

With only 130mm depth, the Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro is the smallest 1000W ATX12V PSU, but this leads to increased noise output under stressful conditions.

With only 130mm depth, the Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro is the smallest 1000W ATX12V PSU, but this leads to increased noise output under stressful conditions.

The main asset of the Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000W is its limited depth of only 130mm, making this PSU ideal for small chassis accommodating powerful systems. Performance-wise, the product hangs with direct competitors, including the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 and the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W. Its major downside is the increased average noise output, which doesn't allow for a place in our best PSUs article. If you need a silent PSU, better look at the Asus Rog Thor II 1000 and the SilverStone Strider Platinum models.

With the Leadex V P130X, Super Flower wanted to show that it can downsize its PSU to the degree that nobody else has so far, in the ATX12V form factor at least. Besides the super-compact footprint, another notable feature of the Leadex V is the 50-degree Celsius temperature rating. Typically, such a rating means that the PSU can continuously deliver full power at this temperature without breaking.

Compact PCBs and good airflow don't get along. In a 1000W PSU, thermal loads are increased at full power, so most manufacturers avoid claiming high-temperature ratings, which can easily backfire if the PSUs are used for mining operations. Seasonic also has a 50-degree rating for its Prime PSU products, but a sidenote states that its PSUs can only deliver 80-percent of their capacity at such high temperatures and provide a full load only up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Leadex V P130X comes in two colors, black and white. We got the latter, which looks nice! The unit is certified as Platinum by 80 Plus and Cybenetics and has a Standard+ noise rating. Its cables are modular, and the FDB fan doesn't spin at light loads for lower noise output. You can turn off the semi-passive operation if you want through a switch located at the unit's front side.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Super Flower Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics Standard+ (35-40 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (S1192312MP-4M) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 130mm Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 83.3 2.5 0.5 Watts 100 999.6 12.5 6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-20AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+150mm) 4 8 18-20AWG No SATA (550mm+130mm+130mm+130mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (550mm+130mm) 2 4 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (550mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are more than enough cables and connectors, including two EPS and eight PCIe, along with twelve SATA and four 4-pin Molex connectors. All cables are long enough, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal. Finally, there are no in-cable caps. One major flaw here is that they used thin, 20AWG gauges for the second PCIe connectors, so you should avoid using them in power-hungry graphics cards.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Super Flower PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK-0512 (5Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x APFC MOSFETs

1x Sync Power 3x Infineon IPA50R140CP (500V, 15A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.14Ohm) &1x Sync Power SPN5003 FET (for reduced no-load consumption) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE Bulk Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 560uF & 390uF each or 950uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMW Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPB60R099CP (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm) APFC Controller SF29603 & S9602 Resonant Controller AA9013 Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Infineon BSC027N04LS (40V, 88A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.7mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 8x Alpha & Omega Semi AON6516 (30V, 25A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 5mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): 2x On Semiconductor NCP1587A Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), 8x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY),1x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 8x Nippon Chemi-Con (1,000h @ 105°C, KRG)

Polymer: 8x Nippon Chemi-Con, 14x no info Supervisor IC AA9013 & LM324ADG Fan Controller STMicroelectronics STM8S003F3 Fan Model Globe Fan S1192312MP-4M (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x MOSPEC SE10C60C SBR (60V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller SF29604

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PCB is tiny, yet it is not overpopulated with parts since Super Flower uses several vertical boards for various circuits. The design is clean, without any wires running through the board, and there is room for a pair of bulk caps. Build quality is good. Super Flower used good parts everywhere and soldering quality is high.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all required parts to do a good job. There is also an MOV for protection against voltage surges, and an NTC thermistor and relay combo suppress high inrush currents.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A single bridge rectifier is used, and it is cooled down by two heat sinks.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses three Infineon FETs and a single CREE boost diode. There is also an SPN5003 FET used to cut-off the APFC converter when the PSU is in standby, to reduce energy consumption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are by Infineon and are configured in a half-bridge topology. The resonant controller is a propriety Super Flower IC, with model number AA9013.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Six Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail. The minor rails are generated through a pair of VRMs, using in total eight FETs and two PWM controllers.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All electrolytic caps are by Chemi-Con and a large number of polymer ones, is also used.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is another propriety Super Flower IC, with model number SF29604.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lots of polymer caps are installed on the modular board, along with seven electrolytic caps which belong to Chemi-Con's mainstream KRG line. In this stage the stress is not high, though, so there won't be any issues with the specific electrolytic caps.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The resonant controller also plays the role of the supervisor IC. It is also supported by an LM324ADG operational amplifier.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is good.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan uses a fluid dynamic bearing and it is provided by Globe Fan, a respected fan manufacturer.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content