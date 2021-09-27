Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W Power Supply Review

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

OCP (Cold @ 29°C) 12V: 103.4A (124.13%), 11.996V

5V: 36.9A (153.75%), 4.991V

3.3V: 37.8A (157.5%), 3.307V

5VSB: 5.3A (176.67%), 4.928V OCP (Hot @ 40°C) 12V: 103A (123.65%), 12.022V

5V: 36.8A (153.33%), 4.989V

3.3V: 37.7A (157.08%), 3.310V

5VSB: 5.2A (173.33%), 4.921V OPP (Cold @ 30°C) 1315.41W (131.54%) OPP (Hot @ 41°C) 1238.41W (123.84%) OTP ✓ (185°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓

5V to Earth: ✓

3.3V to Earth: ✓

5VSB to Earth: ✓

-12V to Earth: ✓ PWR_OK Proper operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

This PSU's OCP triggering points are at reasonable levels at 12V, which goes for the OPP's triggering point as well. On the other hand, the minor rails have sky-high OCP points, which can be a problem, especially under high operating temperatures. There is no need for such high power levels on the minor rails, especially at 3.3V.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Regardless, there are no problems here since this PSU's 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower a power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and the less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

To get the following images, we apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hottest part on this unit is the board hosting the 12V FETs. The thick cables connecting this board with the main transformer also have increased temperatures.

