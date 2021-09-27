Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W Power Supply Review

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for a PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.101V 11.775V 2.70% Pass 5V 5.034V 4.948V 1.70% Pass 3.3V 3.344V 3.211V 3.99% Pass 5VSB 5.050V 5.011V 0.78% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.099V 11.797V 2.50% Pass 5V 5.034V 4.946V 1.75% Pass 3.3V 3.344V 3.210V 4.02% Pass 5VSB 5.050V 4.999V 1.01% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.098V 11.816V 2.33% Pass 5V 5.033V 4.938V 1.90% Pass 3.3V 3.344V 3.202V 4.24% Pass 5VSB 5.050V 4.988V 1.23% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.090V 11.968V 1.01% Pass 5V 5.025V 4.939V 1.72% Pass 3.3V 3.334V 3.192V 4.26% Pass 5VSB 5.001V 4.957V 0.87% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.085V 11.958V 1.06% Pass 5V 5.025V 4.934V 1.82% Pass 3.3V 3.334V 3.193V 4.22% Pass 5VSB 5.001V 4.948V 1.06% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.087V 11.913V 1.44% Pass 5V 5.025V 4.938V 1.73% Pass 3.3V 3.334V 3.192V 4.26% Pass 5VSB 5.001V 4.942V 1.18% Pass

This PSU's transient response is mediocre at 12V, quite good at 5V, average at 3.3V, and fine at 5VSB. We would like to see better results here, especially at 12V, the most important rail.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measured the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Everything went well in our turn-on transient tests, with no notable spikes or voltage overshoots.

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by a power supply, which need to be within specified ranges (as set by the ATX spec). If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. Currently, the PSU's power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) has to be between 100 to 150ms, so that it can be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 36ms 134ms 100% 36ms 134ms

This PSU's PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms region, so it supports the alternative sleep mode recommended by the ATX spec.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in a PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the lifespan of the PSU's capacitors, because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.0 mV 12.7 mV 14.4 mV 4.3 mV Pass 20% Load 8.6 mV 12.6 mV 12.0 mV 4.3 mV Pass 30% Load 12.7 mV 13.4 mV 12.2 mV 4.9 mV Pass 40% Load 10.7 mV 13.3 mV 12.6 mV 4.9 mV Pass 50% Load 9.9 mV 13.6 mV 15.9 mV 5.2 mV Pass 60% Load 9.9 mV 13.7 mV 15.3 mV 5.4 mV Pass 70% Load 9.8 mV 14.5 mV 15.3 mV 5.5 mV Pass 80% Load 10.0 mV 14.4 mV 15.8 mV 6.0 mV Pass 90% Load 10.0 mV 15.7 mV 17.4 mV 6.5 mV Pass 100% Load 15.8 mV 16.2 mV 19.1 mV 7.3 mV Pass 110% Load 15.6 mV 16.9 mV 19.8 mV 7.8 mV Pass Crossload 1 8.6 mV 13.4 mV 13.6 mV 8.5 mV Pass Crossload 2 9.3 mV 12.6 mV 14.0 mV 8.1 mV Pass Crossload 3 9.2 mV 12.6 mV 12.8 mV 7.9 mV Pass Crossload 4 15.2 mV 16.3 mV 19.2 mV 10.6 mV Pass

Ripple suppression is fine on all rails here. The 5V rail might have the highest ripple among all other PSUs, but still, 16mV is a low value, given the operating conditions.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110% Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 4

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

EMI emissions are high in some regions on this PSU, with both AVG and Peak detectors. To be more precise, we measured seven spikes with the AVG and four with the Peak detector.

