Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, as it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves your system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU's load regulation is tight enough to pass muster on all rails but 5VSB.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that a system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time here is longer than 17ms, as we expected, and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush current is low here with both 115V and 230V input.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

Our leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA (as defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation), ensuring that current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with a power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU's leakage current is more than low enough to suffice.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 6.476A 1.985A 1.972A 0.987A 100.032 84.851% 0 <6.0 46.19°C 0.963 12.110V 5.038V 3.347V 5.069V 117.892 40.82°C 115.14V 20% 13.961A 2.98A 2.961A 1.188A 199.998 89.134% 0 <6.0 46.83°C 0.976 12.112V 5.034V 3.344V 5.052V 224.379 40.97°C 115.14V 30% 21.792A 3.479A 3.457A 1.391A 300.071 90.708% 0 <6.0 47.73°C 0.976 12.116V 5.031V 3.341V 5.034V 330.809 41.35°C 115.14V 40% 29.626A 3.978A 3.955A 1.595A 399.894 90.78% 0 <6.0 48.4°C 0.972 12.107V 5.029V 3.338V 5.017V 440.509 41.65°C 115.14V 50% 37.162A 4.976A 4.949A 1.801A 499.627 90.238% 960 27.3 41.95°C 0.975 12.085V 5.026V 3.335V 4.999V 553.68 49.2°C 115.13V 60% 44.792A 5.975A 5.947A 2A 600.119 89.698% 993 28.3 42.48°C 0.978 12.063V 5.023V 3.33V 4.984V 669.041 50.26°C 115.13V 70% 52.300A 6.976A 6.945A 2.216A 699.853 88.86% 1266 35.6 42.87°C 0.98 12.060V 5.019V 3.327V 4.965V 787.592 51.23°C 115.12V 80% 59.899A 7.979A 7.946A 2.324A 799.904 88.173% 1530 41.1 43.59°C 0.982 12.053V 5.016V 3.323V 4.951V 907.2 52.32°C 115.12V 90% 67.824A 8.483A 8.436A 2.432A 899.71 87.305% 1751 45.0 44.54°C 0.984 12.049V 5.012V 3.32V 4.936V 1030.542 53.83°C 115.12V 100% 75.572A 8.988A 8.957A 3.061A 999.721 86.393% 1745 44.6 45.97°C 0.985 12.042V 5.009V 3.316V 4.902V 1157.18 55.8°C 115.11V 110% 83.271A 9.995A 10.055A 3.069A 1100.351 85.298% 1743 44.3 46.64°C 0.987 12.033V 5.005V 3.312V 4.89V 1290.012 57.38°C 115.11V CL1 0.116A 14.389A 14.31A 0A 121.346 82.461% 840 22.7 42.26°C 0.973 12.083V 5.02V 3.333V 5.09V 147.156 49.4°C 115.15V CL2 0.116A 23.955A 0A 0A 121.452 80.603% 0 <6.0 51.45°C 0.973 12.087V 5.011V 3.348V 5.096V 150.679 43.45°C 115.15V CL3 0.116A 0A 23.801A 0A 80.6 74.691% 0 <6.0 53.87°C 0.962 12.105V 5.035V 3.327V 5.094V 107.911 44.91°C 115.15V CL4 83.012A 0A 0A 0A 1000.252 86.873% 1758 45.4 45.93°C 0.985 12.049V 5.025V 3.329V 5.027V 1151.392 55.75°C 115.11V

This PSU delivers 110% of its maximum capacity without any issues, even at nearly 47 Centigrade. The PF readings are not so high with high loads, though.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measured the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.226A 0.496A 0.492A 0.196A 20.012 59.778% 0 <6.0 40.23°C 0.847 12.116V 5.043V 3.352V 5.106V 33.478 36.95°C 115.14V 40W 2.698A 0.694A 0.689A 0.294A 40.013 73.993% 0 <6.0 41.35°C 0.923 12.116V 5.042V 3.351V 5.101V 54.077 37.65°C 115.14V 60W 4.172A 0.893A 0.887A 0.393A 60.014 80.979% 0 <6.0 42.42°C 0.938 12.116V 5.042V 3.35V 5.095V 74.11 38.24°C 115.14V 80W 5.640A 1.091A 1.084A 0.491A 79.981 83.813% 0 <6.0 44.06°C 0.958 12.117V 5.041V 3.35V 5.089V 95.428 39.34°C 115.14V

This PSU's efficiency is low at light loads. We wanted to see higher readings with 20W and 40W loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

Starting in July 2020, the ATX spec started requiring 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load we test is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.472A 0.255A 0.255A 0.053A 20.223 63.714% 0 <6.0 28.5°C 0.84 12.093V 5.045V 3.352V 5.113V 31.74 27.7°C 115.13V

The PSU cannot surpass the 70% mark with 2% load, so it is not compatible with the newest ATX spec.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing this PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency is low here when compared to similarly specced PSUs, no matter the load range.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.512W 75.79% 0.068 5.115V 0.676W 115.13V 2 0.25A 1.278W 78.659% 0.151 5.109V 1.625W 115.13V 3 0.55A 2.805W 79.553% 0.269 5.099V 3.526W 115.13V 4 1A 5.084W 79.064% 0.364 5.083V 6.43W 115.13V 5 1.5A 7.6W 78.65% 0.417 5.066V 9.663W 115.13V 6 3.001A 15.039W 77.088% 0.479 5.012V 19.509W 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU's 5VSB rail achieves decent but not earth-shattering efficiency levels.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.071V 5.046V 3.352V 5.117V 7.64 0.451 115.13V Standby 0.043 0.004 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low here.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU's fan speed profile is not relaxed. Higher efficiency levels would help to make it looser.

The following results were obtained at an ambient temperature of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive mode here lasts for quite long and isn't affected by the load on the minor rails. This PSU's fan exceeds 40 dBA, though, once the load goes above 800W. In other words, when below 600W, this PSU is silent, but with higher than 730W loads, its fan will begin to make its presence felt.

