Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating
This PSU's relative performance is not the worst available, but it cannot compete with the other similarly specced units we tested it against.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over this PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Even under normal operating temperatures, the average noise output is high, as the fan's speed increases a lot at high loads (above 730W).
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows this PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
Efficiency needs a boost here.
Power Factor Rating
The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.
The APFC converter requires tuning for higher PF readings, especially with 230V input.
