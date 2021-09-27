Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W Power Supply Review

Built well but lacks efficiency and can get noisy.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W does not pose a threat to other high-end, similar capacity units. Its build quality is high, but this is not enough to intimidate the competition.

For

  • + Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • + Good build quality
  • + Tight load regulation at 12V
  • + Good ripple suppression
  • + Longer than 17ms hold-up time
  • + Low inrush currents
  • + Not noisy at normal operating conditions
  • + Fully modular
  • + Adequate number of connectors
  • + Compatible with the alternative sleep mode
  • + 10-year warranty

Against

  • - Mediocre transient response
  • - EMI filter needs tuning
  • - Overall efficiency needs a boost
  • - Low Power Factor readings
  • - Increased noise under stressful conditions
  • - High OCP on the minor rails

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W uses a reliable CWT platform, and its build quality is high. Nonetheless, that's not enough for this category, where the competition is so tough. Hence, its relative performance isn't so high, with a notable drop from what you'll find on lead units like the Corsair RM1000x (2021) and the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6. This means that there is no chance for the GF1 1000W to take a spot in our best PSUs list. 

Thermaltake's Toughpower GF1 line consists of five models with capacities ranging from 750W to 1200W. All are fully modular and Gold certified by 80 Plus and Cybenetics. The OEM is Channel Well Technology, which is quite popular in the mid and high-end PSU categories. 

Image 1 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 12

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GF1 1000W has enough power for a high-end gaming system and enough cables and connectors to transfer all this power smoothly. Its dimensions are normal, with 160mm depth, although PSUs like the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 are even smaller with 20mm less depth. We are not fans of PSU downsizing, though, since the smaller the PCB, the tougher it is to control the thermal loads and keep the fan's operation in the quiet zones. Speaking of the fan, the GF1 uses a hydraulic bearing fan, driven by an aggressive speed profile, so it can get loud under high loads. 

Image 1 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 9

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

CWT

Max. DC Output

1000W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%)

Noise

Cybenetics S+ (35-40 dB[A])

Modular

✓ (fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

140mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan [TT-1425 (A1425L12S)]

Semi-Passive Operation

✓ (selectable)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

150 x 85 x 160mm

Weight

1.97 kg (3.92 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242483.330.5
Watts1201000156
Total Max. Power (W)1000

Cables & Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116AWGNo
8 pin EPS12V (700mm)1116AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)1116AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm)3616-18AWGNo
SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)31218AWGNo
4-pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (150mm)1120AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler1114AWG-

This PSU comes with plenty of cables and connectors, including two EPS, six PCIe, twelve SATA, and four 4-pin Molex connectors. There is even an FDD adapter in the bundle for those of you who still need one. 

Cable length is satisfactory, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal, at 150mm. Lastly, there are no in-cable caps, and the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables up to the first connector use thicker 16AWG gauges. 

Image 1 of 6

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage those unfamiliar with PSU terminology to read our PSUs 101 article alongside this review. This article provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CAP200DG (Discharge IC)
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor SCK-055 (5 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x GBU1510 (1000V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs
3x Infineon IPA50R140CP (500V, 15A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.14 Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x Infineon IDH10G65C6 (650V, 10A @ 140°C)
Bulk Cap(s)
2x Nichicon (400V, 680uF & 470uF each or 1.150uF compined, 2,000h @ 105°C, GG)
Main Switchers
2x Infineon IPW60R125P6 (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm)
APFC Controller
Champion CM6500UNX & Champion CM03X
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901X
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs8x International Rectifier IRFH7004PbF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 4x UBIQ QM3054M6 (30V, 61A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.8mOhm) & 2x UBIQ QN3107M6N (30V, 70A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.6mOhm) PWM Controllers: UPI Semi uP3861P
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytic: 10x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 6x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 1x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG) Polymer: 10x FPCAP, 11x NIC, 5x Nippon Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICIN1S429I (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelThermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng A1425L12S) (140mm, 12V, 0.30A, Hydraulic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x Galaxy Microelectronics D10PS45L SBR (45V, 10A) & IPS ISD04N65A FET
Standby PWM ControllerOn-Bright OB5282
Image 1 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

PCB Top

Image 2 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ToughPower GF1 1000W uses CWT's GPR platform, which is quite good. This platform uses a half-bridge topology on the primary side and an LLC resonant converter for increased efficiency. We also saw a synchronous rectification scheme for 12V and two DC-DC converters for the minor rails on the secondary side. Soldering quality is good, and the parts that CWT uses are also good. 

Image 1 of 6

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 6

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 6

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 6

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 6

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 6

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Future)

The transient/EMI filtering stage includes all necessary parts. We also found a discharge IC to restrict energy losses on a bleeding resistor. 

Image 1 of 2

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A of current. 

Image 1 of 3

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W)
Image 2 of 3

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W)
Image 3 of 3

Tom's Hardware

(Image credit: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W)

The APFC converter uses three Infineon FETs and a single boost diode provided by the same OEM. The bulk caps are by Nichicon, and their combined capacity is 1150uF, so we expect a higher than 17ms hold-up time. The APFC controller is a Champion CM6500UNX, supported by a CM03X for increased efficiency at standby. 

Image 1 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are by Infineon, and they are arranged into a half-bridge topology. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901X IC, which is widely used nowadays. 

Image 1 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The eight FETs that regulate the 12V rail are installed on a daughter-board, right beside the main transformer.  

Image 1 of 5

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering caps are provided by Chemicon, Nichicon, Rubycon, FPCAP, and NIC. All good brands. 

Image 1 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is an On-Bright OB5282. On the primary side of the standby rectifier, we found an ISD04N65A FET, and on the secondary side, a D10PS45L SBR. 

Image 1 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Several polymer caps are installed on the modular board, providing an extra ripple filtering layer. 

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is an IN1S429I IC, providing the basic protection features with only OTP missing. The latter is implemented through another circuit. 

Image 1 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There aren't many things to see on the solder side of the PCB. Nonetheless, the soldering quality is strong. 

Image 1 of 2

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000W

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is by Hong Sheng, but it bears TT's logo. It uses a hydraulic bearing so that it won't make much noise, and it will last for a long time if it doesn't operate under very high temperatures (>40 Centigrade) for prolonged periods. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos
