Like its large brothers with 1050 and 1200W capacities, the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Platinum offers high performance and features lots of RGB lighting modes. All in all, it is a good power supply equipped with a reliable and modern platform, provided by Channel Well Technology. If you don't care so much about the RGB lighting, you can also take a look at the Corsair HX850 and the Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum with a similar capacity.

Thermaltake's Toughpower Grand RGB line consists of three models, which have high capacities, so they mostly address potent systems and users that don't have a problem spending a little more to get a high-quality power supply, which features RGB lighting. In PSUs, typically, the focus should be provided in spending every cent to improve the build quality and not on aesthetics. However, still, some users want even their PSU to look nice, or else there wouldn't be a whole market with such products.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Platinum has small dimensions, and it is fully modular. The external design easily stands out from the crowd, and besides the RGB lighting, the ten-year warranty is a strong marketing point for this product. Thermaltake also states that the PSU uses 100% Japanese capacitors. Still, we will have to take it apart and check on the model number of those parts, to figure if they belong to high-end or mainstream lines, with the latter not being so far away, in performance terms, to the corresponding Taiwanese and Chinese caps from Teapo and Elite.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan (TT-1425/A1425L12S) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70.83 3 0.3 Watts 100 850 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables and Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 16AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1440mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are more than enough cables and connectors to allow the PSU to deliver its full power effortlessly without notable voltage drops. Moreover, all the cables are long enough, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal at 150mm.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cable Photos Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) CWT PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Vishay SiHF22N60E (650V, 13A @ 100°C, 0.18Ohm),1x Sync Power SPN5003 FET (for reduced no-load consumption) APFC Boost Diodes 2x StMicroelectronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF each or 1,360uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMR) Main Switchers 4x Oriental Semiconductor OSG55R160FZ (550V, 14.5A @ 100°C, 0.16Ohm) IC Driver 2x Silicon Labs Si8233BD Digital Controllers 2x Texas Instruments UCD3138A Topology Primary side: Semi-Digital, Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETS 8x Infineon BSC016N06NS (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.6mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x UBIQ Semiconductor QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mOhm) Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 8x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 4x Nichicon (2-4,000h @ 105°C, HD) Polymers: 23x Su'scon, 5x Elite, 8x NIC Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502 ( OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Thermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng OEM, A1425L12S, 140mm, 12V, 0.30A, Hydrodynamic Bearing, RGB LED Lighting Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier IPS ISD04N65A & PS1045L SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5282

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Overall Photos Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform is the same used in the stronger members of the line, with different parts, though, since the max power of the PSU is lower. On the primary side, we find an interleaved APFC stage with a pair of APFC converters operating in parallel, with a phase difference among them. After the bulk caps of the APFC converters are four primary switching FETs, arranged in a full-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is used to boost efficiency.

On the secondary side, a synchronous rectification scheme is used, and a pair of VRMs regulate the minor rails. The design is semi-digital since the entire primary side, along with a part of the secondary, is controlled by MCUs. Only the VRMs and the 5VSB circuit are analog controlled.

The heatsinks are small, especially on the secondary side, where the +12V FETs are cooled down by small heat sinks, which are installed on the vertical board that hosts the FETs mentioned above. The build quality is good, and most of the Japanese electrolytic caps used on the secondary side belong to mid and high-level lines and not mainstream ones.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Transient filter and bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The EMI filter has all the necessary components to keep the conducted EMI emissions (from both directions) low. There is also a MOV to protect from voltage surges, while an NTC thermistor, along with a bypass relay lower the inrush currents.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are two bridge rectifiers, installed in parallel to lower energy losses.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) APFC Converter Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The interleaved APFC uses an increased number of parts, including two chokes. The bulk caps are of high quality and have enough capacity to provide a longer than 17ms hold-up time.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Main FETs and primary transformer Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary switching FETs are configured in a full-bridge topology, and an LLC resonant converter restricts the energy losses.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 12V FETs and VRMs Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The board that hosts the +12V FETs are closely installed to the main transformer and is connected to the latter through a pair of thick cables.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Most electrolytic caps belong to Chemi-Con's good KY line. We only found a single KZE cap and four Nichicons, with a high enough lifetime. Besides electrolytic caps, a large number of polymers is also used for ripple filtering. The majority of polymer caps belong to Taiwanese and Chinese brands. This is not a reliability problem, though, since this type of caps can withstand high operating temperatures without issues.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Modular board front Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The face of the modular board is covered by polymer caps.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Soldering quality Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The soldering quality is good and all component leads have been carefully trimmed.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cooling fan Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan uses a hydrodynamic bearing, so it will have a long and trouble-free lifetime, as long as you keep the operating temperatures at normal levels. If you plan to use the PSU in harsh environments, a double-ball bearing fan will be more suitable but will also make more noise.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content