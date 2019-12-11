To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is tight on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms, while the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current is low, with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the TPG-0850F1FAP's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.275A 1.980A 1.972A 0.992A 84.971 87.683% 0 <6.0 45.25°C 0.971 12.038V 5.053V 3.279V 5.040V 96.907 40.07°C 115.15V 2 11.518A 2.974A 2.973A 1.192A 169.464 91.016% 0 <6.0 46.22°C 0.991 12.038V 5.049V 3.294V 5.035V 186.191 40.21°C 115.15V 3 18.169A 3.472A 3.475A 1.393A 254.615 92.107% 0 <6.0 47.29°C 0.995 12.031V 5.045V 3.310V 5.028V 276.433 41.01°C 115.15V 4 24.815A 3.969A 3.990A 1.593A 339.834 91.741% 1392 39.0 41.98°C 0.997 12.034V 5.041V 3.309V 5.022V 370.429 48.86°C 115.15V 5 31.138A 4.966A 4.976A 1.794A 425.124 91.926% 792 21.7 42.01°C 0.997 12.033V 5.038V 3.300V 5.017V 462.461 49.49°C 115.17V 6 37.403A 5.957A 5.987A 1.996A 509.640 91.669% 836 23.5 42.26°C 0.997 12.027V 5.035V 3.307V 5.011V 555.954 50.29°C 115.17V 7 43.719A 6.961A 7.009A 2.199A 594.971 90.952% 1388 38.8 43.28°C 0.997 12.028V 5.030V 3.296V 5.004V 654.157 51.78°C 115.16V 8 50.038A 7.960A 8.016A 2.401A 680.321 90.178% 1394 39.2 43.89°C 0.998 12.029V 5.026V 3.294V 4.999V 754.420 52.78°C 115.17V 9 56.785A 8.463A 8.507A 2.402A 765.243 89.699% 1396 39.2 44.54°C 0.998 12.023V 5.023V 3.292V 4.997V 853.127 53.89°C 115.19V 10 63.293A 8.968A 9.028A 3.011A 850.056 89.166% 1401 39.2 45.57°C 0.998 12.013V 5.019V 3.290V 4.983V 953.337 55.88°C 115.18V 11 70.417A 8.976A 9.032A 3.013A 934.871 88.669% 1403 39.3 46.63°C 0.998 12.002V 5.016V 3.288V 4.980V 1054.334 57.74°C 115.19V CL1 0.157A 12.001A 12.002A 0.000A 102.112 83.317% 1374 38.5 41.84°C 0.831 12.031V 5.043V 3.308V 5.061V 122.558 49.73°C 115.19V CL2 70.841A 1.004A 1.000A 1.000A 865.073 89.591% 1401 39.2 45.28°C 0.998 12.023V 5.025V 3.294V 5.014V 965.580 55.39°C 115.18V

With 40% load the fan spins at high speeds, to remove the excess heat from the internals, while with 50% load it drops to much lower speeds. This is not an optimal fan speed profile and we would highly prefer the fan to engage sooner, rather than latter and at such high speeds.

Thanks to the digitally controlled PFC the PF readings are high, even at lower loads. Moreover, the PSU meets the 80 PLUS Platinum requirements with 20% and 100% load levels, and it is very close with 50%. Under lower operating temperatures you should expect even higher efficiency levels.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the TPG-0850F1FAP's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.202A 0.495A 0.483A 0.198A 19.592 68.289% 0 <6.0 0.720 12.053V 5.058V 3.312V 5.056V 28.690 115.15V 2 2.463A 0.989A 0.996A 0.396A 39.989 79.457% 0 <6.0 0.789 12.054V 5.056V 3.312V 5.053V 50.328 115.15V 3 3.674A 1.484A 1.449A 0.594A 59.520 84.671% 0 <6.0 0.813 12.039V 5.055V 3.304V 5.049V 70.296 115.16V 4 4.953A 1.980A 1.912A 0.793A 79.916 86.895% 0 <6.0 0.827 12.039V 5.053V 3.285V 5.044V 91.968 115.17V

The fan doesn't engage at all, at light loads. It would be nice to see higher than 70% efficiency with 20W load, and over 80% with 40W.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.202A 0.495A 0.483A 0.198A 19.592 68.289% 0 <6.0 0.720 12.053V 5.058V 3.312V 5.056V 28.690 115.15V 2 2.463A 0.989A 0.996A 0.396A 39.989 79.457% 0 <6.0 0.789 12.054V 5.056V 3.312V 5.053V 50.328 115.15V 3 3.674A 1.484A 1.449A 0.594A 59.520 84.671% 0 <6.0 0.813 12.039V 5.055V 3.304V 5.049V 70.296 115.16V 4 4.953A 1.980A 1.912A 0.793A 79.916 86.895% 0 <6.0 0.827 12.039V 5.053V 3.285V 5.044V 91.968 115.17V

With 2%, of the PSU's max-rated-capacity we measure well over 60% efficiency. Still the ATX spec will require for more than 70%, from July 2020.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the TPG-0850F1FAP’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

The unit fares well against the similar spec competition, in all load levels (super light, light and normal).

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.502 75.831% 0.053 5.016V 0.662 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.254 77.743% 0.124 5.013V 1.613 115.16V 3 0.550A 2.755 78.356% 0.238 5.008V 3.516 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.000 77.375% 0.349 4.999V 6.462 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.486 77.319% 0.415 4.989V 9.682 115.16V 6 3.001A 14.880 76.899% 0.492 4.959V 19.350 115.16V

We have seen better 5VSB circuits from CWT. This is a high-end platform, so we expected one of CWT's "good" 5VSB regulator circuits to be utilized.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.072V 5.060V 3.312V 5.061V 8.366 0.429 115.2V Standby 0.038 0.003 115.2V

The vampire power levels stay low, with both 115V and 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile registers a peak with a 340W load, at 42 degrees Celsius, and it drops at lower speeds with up to 510W load. With higher loads and with the ambient temperature exceeding 43 degrees Celsius, the fan spins at full speed, with the noise output being close to 40 dB(A).

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The fan speed profile is not optimal, even at normal operating temperatures. There is no need for the fan to spin at full speed, right after the end of its passive mode. It is way better for the passive mode to last less time and engage the fan at lower speeds afterward.

