Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 850W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is not a low-performance PSU. It is just that the competition has set the bar high, and HKC has to put more effort into catching up.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With a lower than 30 dBA overall noise output rating, you cannot call the PF1 850 noisy, but similar capacity PSUs offer much quieter operation.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average efficiency is fairly good.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average Power Factor rating could be higher.

