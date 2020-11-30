Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 850W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating
This is not a low-performance PSU. It is just that the competition has set the bar high, and HKC has to put more effort into catching up.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
With a lower than 30 dBA overall noise output rating, you cannot call the PF1 850 noisy, but similar capacity PSUs offer much quieter operation.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The average efficiency is fairly good.
Power Factor Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The average Power Factor rating could be higher.
