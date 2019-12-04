Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is tight in all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms, but the power-ok signal is not accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The registered inrush currents are low, given the PSU's capacity.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the Toughpower's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.207A 1.968A 2.003A 0.986A 120.189 87.757% 0 <6.0 48.19°C 0.981 12.011V 5.086V 3.297V 5.073V 136.956 39.14°C 115.14V 2 17.410A 2.953A 3.003A 1.184A 239.854 91.317% 0 <6.0 49.72°C 0.994 12.002V 5.082V 3.294V 5.067V 262.660 40.26°C 115.14V 3 26.948A 3.447A 3.492A 1.383A 359.348 91.721% 1581 42.1 41.50°C 0.997 11.999V 5.078V 3.292V 5.061V 391.784 51.27°C 115.14V 4 36.539A 3.943A 4.011A 1.583A 479.779 91.833% 1589 42.1 41.79°C 0.998 12.003V 5.074V 3.289V 5.055V 522.450 51.84°C 115.14V 5 45.791A 4.932A 5.019A 1.783A 599.900 91.887% 1600 41.5 42.37°C 0.998 11.998V 5.070V 3.286V 5.049V 652.870 52.72°C 115.14V 6 55.020A 5.924A 6.034A 1.983A 720.048 91.155% 1605 41.5 42.76°C 0.998 12.000V 5.065V 3.282V 5.043V 789.919 53.75°C 115.16V 7 64.235A 6.918A 7.044A 2.184A 839.802 90.669% 1611 41.5 43.02°C 0.998 11.998V 5.061V 3.279V 5.037V 926.231 54.54°C 115.18V 8 73.521A 7.912A 8.058A 2.385A 960.293 90.073% 1617 41.6 43.82°C 0.998 11.995V 5.057V 3.276V 5.031V 1066.122 55.74°C 115.18V 9 83.167A 8.414A 8.555A 2.387A 1079.610 89.468% 1620 41.6 44.15°C 0.998 11.989V 5.053V 3.273V 5.029V 1206.702 56.84°C 115.12V 10 92.672A 8.915A 9.082A 2.992A 1200.107 88.581% 1625 41.8 45.75°C 0.998 11.982V 5.049V 3.270V 5.014V 1354.811 58.81°C 115.14V 11 102.739A 8.923A 9.087A 2.994A 1320.118 87.763% 1625 41.8 46.59°C 0.997 11.976V 5.045V 3.268V 5.011V 1504.193 60.64°C 115.16V CL1 0.158A 16.002A 16.000A 0.000A 135.489 81.927% 1585 42.1 42.01°C 0.977 11.994V 5.071V 3.278V 5.103V 165.378 52.52°C 115.13V CL2 100.036A 1.004A 1.000A 1.000A 1212.736 88.907% 1623 41.7 45.61°C 0.998 11.989V 5.056V 3.284V 5.045V 1364.050 58.53°C 115.15V

In the first two tests, the PSU operates in passive mode, but afterward, the cooling fan has to operate at high speeds, to remove the heat. It is also quite strange the fact that in test #6 the fan's speed drops notably. This drop in the fan's speed also takes place with 100V and 230V input, at the same load level, so most likely, the MCU that controls the fan speed needs re-programming.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.209A 0.492A 0.484A 0.197A 19.634 64.220% 0 <6.0 0.750 12.018V 5.091V 3.302V 5.090V 30.573 115.14V 2 2.475A 0.984A 0.999A 0.393A 40.054 76.726% 0 <6.0 0.899 12.020V 5.090V 3.300V 5.086V 52.204 115.14V 3 3.670A 1.474A 1.483A 0.591A 59.522 80.770% 0 <6.0 0.948 12.023V 5.089V 3.299V 5.082V 73.693 115.14V 4 4.939A 1.967A 2.000A 0.788A 79.975 84.305% 0 <6.0 0.967 12.021V 5.087V 3.298V 5.078V 94.864 115.14V

Because of the increased capacity, the PSU's efficiency is not so high under light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.787A 0.279A 0.278A 0.054A 24.064 66.687% 0 <6.0 0.773 12.003V 5.093V 3.302V 5.093V 36.085 115.13V

With 2% load the efficiency is high enough, but it doesn't exceed 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the Toughpower’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

The unit's efficiency is high with normal loads and satisfactory with 2% of its max-rated- capacity and 20-80W loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.500 74.074% 0.053 4.997V 0.675 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.249 76.767% 0.123 4.994V 1.627 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.744 77.800% 0.233 4.988V 3.527 115.13V 4 1.000A 4.980 77.054% 0.340 4.979V 6.463 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.456 77.017% 0.406 4.970V 9.681 115.13V 6 3.000A 14.819 76.521% 0.490 4.939V 19.366 115.12V

The 5VSB circuit's efficiency is low. CWT should use a more capable 5VSB circuit in this unit.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.984V 5.091V 3.301V 5.091V 4.472 0.272 115.1V Standby 0.044 0.004 115.1V

The vampire power is low, with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Although the cooling fan can spin at higher speeds, its speed profile doesn't allow it to go much higher than 1600RPM. This leads to a rather aggressive speed profile, though, since from 360W load the fan reaches its max permitted speed.

What makes an impression is the fan's speed drop with 600W load. Clearly, there is a problem with the fan controller's programming.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The fan profile remains aggressive under normal operating temperatures, as well. Even under light and mid-loads, there are regions where the fan's noise exceeds 40 dB(A).

