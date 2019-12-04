Performance Rating

(Image credit: Future)

The overall performance is close enough to the Asus Rog Thor 1200. Nonetheless, Corsair's HX1200 scores almost 2% higher.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Future)

This is a noisy power supply. Sure it has 1200W max power, but there are similar capacity units with much lower overall noise output, as you can see in the chart above.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results (Image credit: Future)

The overall efficiency is on par with the competition.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content