Transient Response Tests, Timing Tests, Ripple Measurements and EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.003V 11.926V 0.64% Pass 5V 5.081V 5.017V 1.26% Pass 3.3V 3.293V 3.190V 3.13% Pass 5VSB 5.067V 5.016V 1.01% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.998V 11.890V 0.90% Pass 5V 5.081V 5.007V 1.46% Pass 3.3V 3.293V 3.171V 3.70% Pass 5VSB 5.067V 5.014V 1.05% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.000V 11.907V 0.78% Pass 5V 5.081V 5.004V 1.52% Pass 3.3V 3.293V 3.164V 3.92% Pass 5VSB 5.067V 5.013V 1.07% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.993V 11.915V 0.65% Pass 5V 5.070V 5.002V 1.34% Pass 3.3V 3.285V 3.175V 3.35% Pass 5VSB 5.050V 5.001V 0.97% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.996V 11.894V 0.85% Pass 5V 5.070V 4.987V 1.64% Pass 3.3V 3.285V 3.155V 3.96% Pass 5VSB 5.050V 4.998V 1.03% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.001V 11.903V 0.82% Pass 5V 5.069V 4.984V 1.68% Pass 3.3V 3.285V 3.152V 4.05% Pass 5VSB 5.049V 4.989V 1.19% Pass

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Future)

The transient response is very good at +12V, which is the most important rail. In the rest rails, the deviations are also low, but the voltage levels at 3.3V drop lower than 3.2V once the transient load is applied, because of the low nominal (initial) voltage.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

The turn-on transient slopes are almost perfect. There is only a tiny spike at 5VSB, which cannot spoil of course the overall picture.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represent the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.0 mV 4.4 mV 11.8 mV 7.2 mV Pass 20% Load 7.8 mV 4.8 mV 12.6 mV 7.6 mV Pass 30% Load 9.6 mV 5.6 mV 13.8 mV 12.4 mV Pass 40% Load 9.8 mV 6.8 mV 15.6 mV 9.2 mV Pass 50% Load 9.8 mV 10.5 mV 18.4 mV 11.0 mV Pass 60% Load 11.0 mV 8.3 mV 17.7 mV 10.3 mV Pass 70% Load 13.6 mV 11.6 mV 19.6 mV 12.6 mV Pass 80% Load 15.5 mV 19.4 mV 26.0 mV 18.5 mV Pass 90% Load 18.2 mV 15.1 mV 23.0 mV 13.4 mV Pass 100% Load 23.3 mV 13.6 mV 25.0 mV 14.7 mV Pass 110% Load 26.4 mV 14.5 mV 27.8 mV 16.2 mV Pass Crossload 1 9.7 mV 5.4 mV 21.9 mV 8.1 mV Pass Crossload 2 25.9 mV 12.8 mV 28.2 mV 15.8 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

The ripple suppression is satisfactory. It could be a little better, though, at 3.3V, but this rail isn't heavily used nowadays.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

(Image credit: Future)

The conducted EMI emissions are increased at low frequencies. Still, none of them exceeds the limits.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content