Protection Features, DC Power Sequencing, Cross-Load Tests and Infrared Images
Protection Features
OCP
|12V: 113.4A (113.4%), 11.955V 5V: 29.5A (118%), 5.066V 3.3V: 34.2A (136.8%), 3.317V 5VSB: 5.4A (180%), 4.886V
OPP
1376.5W (114.71%)
OTP
✓ (164°C @ secondary side)
SCP
12V: ✓
PWR_OK
Inaccurate
NLO
✓
SIP
Surge: MOV
With the only exception of the 3.3V rail, the OCP triggering points are configured correctly. The same goes for the over power protection feature, which is reasonably set at 114.71%.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two rails, as the ATX spec requires.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
We don't notice high temperatures at the PSU's internals with the passive operation and ten minutes operation at the half, of its max-rated-capacity, load. This proves that the fan speed profile could be more relaxed.
