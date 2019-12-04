Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W Power Supply Review: RGB Power

The Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W is powerful​, achieves high performance and has RGB lighting.

By Components 

(Image: © Future)

Our Verdict

​Thermaltake's Toughpower PF1 ARGB power supply with 1200W capacity achieves high performance, ​and it is built​ like a tank. It isn't so quiet, though.

For

  • Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • High overall performance
  • Good build quality
  • Very good transient response
  • Fully modular

Against

  • Noisy
  • Expensive
  • Inaccurate Power Ok signal
  • Low efficiency at 5VSB
  • Low efficiency with light loads

Specifications and Part Analysis

The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB with 1200W max power is a high-end and super expensive power supply, offering good performance along with RGB lighting features. Its major downside is the noisy operation. The Corsair HX1200 and the similar-capacity Asus Rog Thor power supplies offer equally high performance along with much lower noise output. 

Thermaltake's Toughpower PF1 ARGB line consists of three models, with 850W, 1050W, and 1200W capacities. As the naming scheme implies, those units feature RGB lighting, so they are ideal for users with windowed chassis. All three are based on a Channel Well Technology (CWT) platform, and the build quality is high. Unfortunately, the price tags are also high, while the availability is restricted since Thermaltake had to pull from all major US stores those products, because of the recent tariffs in PC parts that are made in China. Currently, the US users can only buy a Toughpower PF1 unit through Thermaltake's ttpremium store. 

Image 1 of 7

(Image credit: Future)

Product Photos


Image 2 of 7

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 7

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 7

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 7

(Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 7

(Image credit: Future)
Image 7 of 7

(Image credit: Future)

The PF1 1200W utilizes a fully modular cable design, and at its front, we find two buttons for the manual control of its RGB lighting. Besides the power switch, there is an additional one for toggling on/off the semi-passive operation.

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Future)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 6

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 6

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 6

(Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 6

(Image credit: Future)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

CWT

Max. DC Output

1200W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)

Noise

LAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A])

Modular

✓ (Fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

140mm HDB RGB Fan (TT-1425/A1425S12S-2)

Semi-Passive Operation

✓ (selectable)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

152 x 88 x 178mm

Weight

2.07 kg (4.56 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Besides an 80 PLUS Platinum certification, the PF1 1200W is also certified by Cybenetics, achieving ETA-A and LAMBDA-S+ efficiency and noise ratings. 

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252510030.6
Watts1301200153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1200
Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: Future)

PSU Photos

Image 2 of 5

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 5

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 5

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 5

(Image credit: Future)

Cables and Connectors

Modular CablesCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116AWGNo
8 pin EPS12V (650mm)1116AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)1116AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm)4816-18AWGNo
SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)31218AWGNo
4 pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)2818AWGNo
FDD Adapter (+100mm)1122AWGNo
ARGB Sync Cable (+800mm)1126AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

The amount of provided cables and connectors is vast since this is a 1200W power supply. Moreover, all cables have sufficient length, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is adequate, at 150mm. Finally, as expected, the ATX, EPS and PCIe connectors use thicker, 16AWG gauges, and there are no in-line caps. 

Image 1 of 10

(Image credit: Future)

Cable Photos

Image 2 of 10

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 10

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 10

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 10

(Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 10

(Image credit: Future)
Image 7 of 10

(Image credit: Future)
Image 8 of 10

(Image credit: Future)
Image 9 of 10

(Image credit: Future)
Image 10 of 10

(Image credit: Future)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x HY Electronic GBJ2506P (600V, 25A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETS

2x Toshiba TK25A60X (600V, 25A @ 153°C, 0.125Ohm),

1x Sync Power SPN5003 FET (for reduced no-load consumption)

APFC Boost Diode

2x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C)

Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF each or 1,360uF combined, 2000h @ 105°C, KMW)
Main Switchers 4x Oriental Semiconductor OSG55R160FZ (550V, 14.5A @ 100°C, 0.16Ohm)

IC Driver

2x Silicon Labs Si8233BD

APFC Controller Texas Instruments UCD3138A
Resonant Controllers Texas Instruments UCD3138A
TopologyPrimary side: Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETS 8x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.45mOhm)
5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters:4x UBIQ Semiconductor QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mOhm)
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytics: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE)
Polymers: Elite, Su'scon, NIC

Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502 ( OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelThermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng OEM, A1425S12S-2, 140mm, 12V, 0.70A, Hydrodynamic Bearing, RGB LED Lighting Fan)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier IPS ISD04N65A & PS1045L SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5282
Image 1 of 34

(Image credit: Future)

Parts Photos

Image 2 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 7 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 8 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 9 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 10 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 11 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 12 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 13 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 14 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 15 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 16 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 17 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 18 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 19 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 20 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 21 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 22 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 23 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 24 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 25 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 26 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 27 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 28 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 29 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 30 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 31 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 32 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 33 of 34

(Image credit: Future)
Image 34 of 34

(Image credit: Future)

This platform has the code name CST. CWT, the OEM of this power supply, is fond of naming its designs, and we like it as well since it helps us distinguish them. This is a semi-digital design because it uses MCUs for the APFC converter, the primary and the +12V FETs, while analog ICs control the minor rails. There isn't also a USB interface for monitoring and controlling the PSU's circuits. 

The build quality is high, since CWT used good parts, including Japanese electrolytic caps with the majority of them belonging to Chemi-Con's KY line. Some of the polymer caps are not from prestigious brands, but those caps don't have a problem operating at high operating temperatures. 

Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Future)

Soldering Quality

Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Future)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Future)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Future)

As usual, for a CWT implementation, the soldering quality is good.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Future)

The cooling fan uses a hydraulic bearing, which is identical to a fluid dynamic one offering the same high lifetime and low noise output. The major downside of those bearings is the intolerance to high operating temperatures, which are not a problem for double-ball bearings. The latter have increased noise output, though. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content