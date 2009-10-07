How To: Windows XP Mode In...Ubuntu Linux?

Installing Windows XP On The VM
Now that we are done configuring the VM's settings and the XP CD is in your optical drive, we can boot the VM for the first time. We are back to the VirtualBox main window and your Windows XP VM should be highlighted. Click the Start button in the navigation bar. A new window will open for the XP virtual machine. After a few seconds of nothing, and maybe a window resize or two, the familiar blue screen of Windows' pre-installation will appear. When you first press a key with the VM window selected or click the mouse inside of it, a Keyboard/Mouse capture pop-up window may appear. You can decide to read it or not before you close it; in a few pages, you won't need to use the Host key anyway.
From here, you can install Windows XP as you normally would. In a nutshell: Enter, F8, Enter, Enter, Restart. As long as the XP VM window is the currently selected window, any keystrokes will register in the VM and not in your host OS. When the VM reboots, you should be in the XP graphical installation that we all know and love.
When the loading stops, the Regional and Language Options need to be dealt with. To use your mouse in the VM, left-click once anywhere inside of the VM window. The mouse is now being used by the VM and not the host OS. Also, its movements are restricted to inside the VM window. The little mouse icon directly to the left of Right Ctrl has been filled with color to indicate the mouse is bound to the VM. Press the right Ctrl key (that is, the Ctrl key on the right-hand side of your keyboard) in order to unbind the mouse and return it to the host OS.
Now that you know how the keyboard and mouse interact with the VM, go ahead and finish the graphical installation of XP. Basically: Next, enter name, Next, enter product key, Next, Next, time zone, Next, Next, workgroup name, Next. After another pause, the graphical installer will perform another reboot. Do Not "press any key..." to boot from CD-ROM if prompted. That will only result in going back to the beginning of the installation.
The familiar Windows XP loading screen should be showing up. If you are asked to resize the screen, click OK and then Yes. If all went well, the VM's window should become larger. If not, don't worry, we'll be changing it later anyway.
Depending on your edition of Windows XP and how old the CD is, another phase of the graphical installer may appear. Follow it until you get to a working desktop. There should be some music, and the little help icon in the lower-right should also be making sounds. Note: If you don't hear any sound, or if the sound comes out garbled, you'll need to tweak your VM audio settings later. Finish the graphical installation first.
Whenever you do get to your first working desktop screen, as with any other Windows installation, update the operating system before proceeding!
- the article does state that you need a valid XP install media - meaning, that you should have a Windows XP license with it. Say, the one that came with the computer you converted to Linux... Moreover, if you happen to install an 'update' version of Windows, you lose the right to install both the older and newer OS on the machine (check EULA) - so you'd need to spring for a 'full' version of either. Linux has no EULA (only the GPL, which essentially says 'use at will') so you can use the former OEM OS (presumably Win XP - lower-end Vista have EULA limitations) in a VM, IF KEPT ON THAT 'REAL' MACHINE.
- DirectX acceleration is available in VirtualBox (this is not the case with VirtualPC), but it is experimental. Essentially, it creates an OpenGL context on the host OS (Linux or Windows), a virtual 3D device on the guest OS, provides a DirectX to OpenGL translator and a WGL to XGL passthrough (think Wine) - giving the guest OS accelerated OpenGL and DirectX capabilities. Note that currently, the OpenGL option is considered more stable than DirectX, because like Wine's WGL to XGL passthrough driver, there's (almost) no code translation required. As far as I know, there is no passthrough option available for DirectX (thus Windows on Windows has no advantage over windows on Linux - it's even worse, due to Windows on Linux making use of Linux's much faster I/O capabilities - my test results, not mine).
- The vbox 'CPU cores' options defines how many cores are emulated on the host; as far as I know, vbox ain't multithreaded yet. Think SMP emulation for the host. You should also enable IO APIC emulation with it, and this may be unstable in WinXP.
About .tar.gz packages: they can contain both binaries and source code; thing is, in Linux, it's often more practical to ship source code and make the user compile it, but the user has to know which is what. If we take Skype's example, there are two .tar.gz available: the 'dynamic' one will make use of local libraries already installed on your machine (mainly Qt), the 'static' is a complete package that doesn't require any extra install (but is a much bigger download). On Xvid's page though, the .tar.gz package only contains source code; you have to enter the directory that contains the UNIX-like source, and do 'magic':
./configure --help ## that parses the 'configure' script and recaps default compilation and install settings. Read it thoroughly. Don't forget the './', required to run the local version; otherwise, Linux will default to 'configure' located in /usr/bin, which is NOT the same.
./configure ## that checks for dependencies on the system and prepares the build; if it can't find a compiler or any other required dependency it'll abort: install GCC and whatever library is missing (you may need the -dev or -devel package). If it can't find NASM, an assembly optimizer, it'll revert to slow 'pure C' implementation - and say so. Thus, read ./configure's output. Install optional dependencies for those features you need. You may need to pass options defined in the --help.
make ## that will actually start the compile job, according to the last ./configure run (some will actually run configure with default settings first; it is also possible that there is no ./configure script). It should take a few minutes depending on how fast your processor is.
make install ## to be run as root. Will add libraries and binaries in default paths on your system, overwriting existing files. If run as user, will probably fail. You may run into dependency hell if you overwrite existing critical files.
For actual, package-dependent instructions, read the README files that are found inside the package. Most will sum up the above, others may give different instructions.
Some packages (mainly daily builds) will actually require tools like 'automake' that parse the current source files, create a ./configure script and run it.