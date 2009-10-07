How To: Windows XP Mode In...Ubuntu Linux?

Creating A Virtual Machine
When you get back to the Ubuntu desktop you can now open VirtualBox via Applications/SystemTools/SunVirtualBox. Since we are using the free version of Sun VirtualBox, and not the free and open-source version, we need to agree to the license agreement. To do this, scroll all the way down and then click I Agree.
Next, the VirtualBox Registration Dialog window should open. If you already have a Sun Online account, enter your email and password and click Register. If not, you can enter your information and click Register. Alternatively, you can also just click Cancel to continue. Once VirtualBox opens, click on the New button in the navigation bar. This opens the Create New Virtual Machine wizard. Click Next.
In the Name field, enter a name for your new virtual machine. If you plan on having several VMs, name each VM descriptively to avoid confusion (such as “Windows XP SP3 32-bit”). You could also name the VM for its intended purpose, such as “Gaming,” “MS Office,” or “Compatibility Testing.” Under OS Type, you can choose the operating system and version. Since VirtualBox defaults to Microsoft Windows in the Operating System field and Windows XP in the Version field, we can leave it alone and click Next.
Now we must decide how much system memory we want to allocate to the virtual machine. In this respect, the VM is much like a real system; the more memory, the better. You can allocate up to half of your system's RAM to the VM. My test system has 4GB, so I'm going to give 1GB to the Windows XP VM. This will leave the host OS (Ubuntu) with 3GB when XP is running. After you have decided how much RAM to give to your VM, click Next.
Since this is the first time you're running VirtualBox, there won't be any virtual hard disks to chose from. Therefore, we must select Create new hard disk, and then click Next. This opens the Create New Virtual Disk wizard. Click Next again.
On this screen, we are presented with the choice between Dynamically expanding storage and Fixed-size storage. The difference is that Dynamically expanding storage will only take up the amount of space used by data in the VM. Fixed-size storage immediately takes up the entire size of the virtual disk. With either option, you will need to specify the size of the virtual disk after clicking Next.
The Location field on this page should already be indicating the name that you gave the VM earlier. Using either the text box or the slider, you can specify the size that you want your virtual hard disk to be. Remember, if you chose Fixed-size storage, your real hard disk will lose whatever amount you decide here. If you chose Dynamically expanding storage, this is the maximum amount of space your virtual hard disk will be allowed to consume. I'm happy with the default size of 10.00GB, but you can specify any size that works for you. Click Next.
The Summary Screen will display the type and size of your virtual hard disk as well as it's location on your real hard drive. Verify that the options are correct, and perhaps make note of the virtual disk's location. This is a good idea in case you want to backup, or even take your virtual hard disks with you. When satisfied, click Finish. The more space you've given to Fixed-size storage, the longer this will take. After your virtual hard disk is created, that wizard will close and another summary screen will display the Name, OS Type, Base Memory, and Boot Hard Disk that you selected for your new virtual machine. Verify the information and then click Finish.
The UI requires two to three more times the clicking (start menu--> programs requires two clicks versus XP's one in example). A critical aspect of design is consistency which was thrown out the door, where is the My Documents folder? Sure there is an equivelent but changing what it's call is like telling people to call their CPU's "fuzzles" without any justification. ...and just like Vista you STILL can not move the ENTIRE My Documents folder so if you're keen enough to NOT put your personal/work files on the same drive/partition as the OS you'll still have to deal with programs automatically generating folders on C:\ so you'll need to manually move each folder for EVERY program every time otherwise you're looking at losing 30-50 hours of saved game files PER game. 7 is also less customizable and for those who aren't politically ignorant can you spot the communist propaganda? Even the 7 ads are stuffed full of it. The complete lack of design in 7 just can't be made up by eye candy alone; substance is more then skin deep.
i've been running w7 since day one and i have not found a reason to use xpm. windows 7 runs everything i've thrown at it.
also, virtual box runs fine on w7, so there is no need for linux...
Also, virtual box doesn't support directx, so graphically intense programs will not run properly or at all.
"all the ways to customize your GUI, from panels to widgets and everything in-between. Don't worry, there will be a ton of transparency effects for those interested in cloning the Windows 7 GUI. There will even be some effects, like expo for Compiz Fusion, never before seen on a Windows machine."
Can't wait for that article, Adam.
- the article does state that you need a valid XP install media - meaning, that you should have a Windows XP license with it. Say, the one that came with the computer you converted to Linux... Moreover, if you happen to install an 'update' version of Windows, you lose the right to install both the older and newer OS on the machine (check EULA) - so you'd need to spring for a 'full' version of either. Linux has no EULA (only the GPL, which essentially says 'use at will') so you can use the former OEM OS (presumably Win XP - lower-end Vista have EULA limitations) in a VM, IF KEPT ON THAT 'REAL' MACHINE.
- DirectX acceleration is available in VirtualBox (this is not the case with VirtualPC), but it is experimental. Essentially, it creates an OpenGL context on the host OS (Linux or Windows), a virtual 3D device on the guest OS, provides a DirectX to OpenGL translator and a WGL to XGL passthrough (think Wine) - giving the guest OS accelerated OpenGL and DirectX capabilities. Note that currently, the OpenGL option is considered more stable than DirectX, because like Wine's WGL to XGL passthrough driver, there's (almost) no code translation required. As far as I know, there is no passthrough option available for DirectX (thus Windows on Windows has no advantage over windows on Linux - it's even worse, due to Windows on Linux making use of Linux's much faster I/O capabilities - my test results, not mine).
- The vbox 'CPU cores' options defines how many cores are emulated on the host; as far as I know, vbox ain't multithreaded yet. Think SMP emulation for the host. You should also enable IO APIC emulation with it, and this may be unstable in WinXP.
About .tar.gz packages: they can contain both binaries and source code; thing is, in Linux, it's often more practical to ship source code and make the user compile it, but the user has to know which is what. If we take Skype's example, there are two .tar.gz available: the 'dynamic' one will make use of local libraries already installed on your machine (mainly Qt), the 'static' is a complete package that doesn't require any extra install (but is a much bigger download). On Xvid's page though, the .tar.gz package only contains source code; you have to enter the directory that contains the UNIX-like source, and do 'magic':
./configure --help ## that parses the 'configure' script and recaps default compilation and install settings. Read it thoroughly. Don't forget the './', required to run the local version; otherwise, Linux will default to 'configure' located in /usr/bin, which is NOT the same.
./configure ## that checks for dependencies on the system and prepares the build; if it can't find a compiler or any other required dependency it'll abort: install GCC and whatever library is missing (you may need the -dev or -devel package). If it can't find NASM, an assembly optimizer, it'll revert to slow 'pure C' implementation - and say so. Thus, read ./configure's output. Install optional dependencies for those features you need. You may need to pass options defined in the --help.
make ## that will actually start the compile job, according to the last ./configure run (some will actually run configure with default settings first; it is also possible that there is no ./configure script). It should take a few minutes depending on how fast your processor is.
make install ## to be run as root. Will add libraries and binaries in default paths on your system, overwriting existing files. If run as user, will probably fail. You may run into dependency hell if you overwrite existing critical files.
For actual, package-dependent instructions, read the README files that are found inside the package. Most will sum up the above, others may give different instructions.
Some packages (mainly daily builds) will actually require tools like 'automake' that parse the current source files, create a ./configure script and run it.