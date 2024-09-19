Windows 11 24H2 will not arrive for non-Copilot+ PCs on October 8

A lot of hype was generated around Windows 11 24H2 widespread availability when a recent Microsoft blog post was published suggesting Windows 11 24H2 could arrive in less than a month. However, Microsoft clarified later that the blog post was unrelated to Windows 11 24H2's general availability.

To recap, writer Reanne_Wong wrote an article discussing enhanced data protection with Windows and Microsoft Copilot. In the article, Wong highlighted new functionality for its Copilot AI assistant featuring enterprise data protection for users signed in with an Entra account and Copilot integration directly in the Microsoft 365 app.

Wong revealed that all these changes would be coming soon, with Copilot's enterprise data protection addition rolling out at the time of writing. Copilot integration with the Microsoft 365 app is scheduled to arrive with an optional non-security release preview update on September 24th and mainstream support release on October 8th for all supported versions of Windows 11. Windows 10 was also confirmed to be getting the update in November.

Many misinterpreted Wong's article, believing that these release schedules also cited Windows 11 24H2's mainstream availability — leading many to think Windows 11 24H2 would be arriving on October 8th. However, Microsoft unintentionally worded the article, making it very easy to come to that conclusion. The original article was worded differently to include the term "feature update" when discussing the release dates for these two updates for Copilot, saying, "The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot will align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release."

Since then, the article has been edited to exclude the term "feature update," with an editor's note at the top clarifying that the previously mentioned wording was, in fact, not related at all to Windows 11 24H2's general availability.

As a result, we are back to having no confirmed release date for Windows 11 24H2 on non-Copilot+ PCs beyond the fact that it will debut sometime this year. As a reminder, Windows 11 24H2 has already been launched but is exclusive to Copilot+ PCs for now. However, it is still unavailable for the rest of the Windows 11 PC ecosystem.