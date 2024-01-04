Windows 11 PCs to come with a Copilot key as Microsoft pushes forward with AI

Microsoft is adding its first major key to the standard Windows keyboard layout in 30 years. In a blog post, the company announced a new Copilot key for Windows 11 PC keyboards, automatically bringing up Windows' flagship AI feature.



In a brief video, the firm introduced the design of what is set to become a new standard addition to our PC keyboards. We've already seen the key on Dell's new XPS line, and Microsoft suggests we'll see the new key on more laptops announced in the lead up to CES, as well as at the show. Systems packing Copilot keys are set to become available from late February throughthe Spring, including on some new Surface devices, Microsoft says. At the time of writing it isn’t clear whether Microsoft will make the dedicated key mandatory for Windows 11 OEMs.

The Copilot key will be the first standard addition to the PC keyboard layout since the introduction of dedicated Windows keys in 1994. We say ‘standard’ as Microsoft branded keyboards have included a dedicated Office key since 2019. According to the video, the new Copilot key is set to replace the Windows or Menu key currently squatting between your right Alt and Ctrl keys.



The simple message Microsoft is relaying above is encapsulated in just two statements in the video. “Microsoft introduced the world to a PC on every desktop,” we are told in the intro. And now, with Windows 11 Copilot and its convenient one-touch access key, Microsoft asserts that “today begins the era of the AI PC.”

(Image credit: Microsoft)

There's some fine print regarding the Copilot key: due to the phased rollout of Windows Copilot across different regions, the dedicated Copilot key will launch Windows Search in places where Copilot isn’t yet available. It is worth remembering that with or without a dedicated Copilot key, fully up-to-date Windows 11 users can summon this AI companion using the Windows+C key combination.