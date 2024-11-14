AI accelerator tinybox pro goes up for preorder for $40,000 — the device features eight RTX 4090s and two AMD Genoa EPYC processors

News
By
published

A more powerful but still affordable AI accelerator.

tinybox pro
(Image credit: tinygrad/X)

The tinybox pro is now up for preorder on the tinygrad website, offering two more GPUs, an extra AMD Genoa EPYC processor, and three times the system RAM as the original $15,000 TinyBox AI accelerator.

Although its $40k asking price is more than double that of the tinybox red, the pro version could hit 1.36 PetaFLOPS of FP16 computing with its eight RTX 4090s and 192GB of GPU RAM. While the tinybox pro is closer to the price of a single Nvidia H100 GPU, it’s still a more affordable alternative considering you’re getting a complete system versus just one graphics card.

The company shared an image of the tinybox pro on X on November 13, saying it’s available for preorder today. The pro model seems only available in a rack-mounted case, with its specifications saying that it’s compatible with Supermicro rails. The spec table also doesn’t say how much noise its fans generate, only saying that it’s ‘Loud,’ which shows that it prioritizes performance over the aural comfort of its users.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
tinyboxredgreenpro
FLOPS738 FP16 TFLOPS991 FP16 TFLOP1.36 FP16 PFLOPS
GPU Model6x 7900 XTX6x RTX 40908x RTX 4090
GPU RAM144GB144GB192GB
GPU RAM Bandwidth5,760 GB/s6,050 GB/s8,064 GB/s
GPU Link BandwidthFull PCIe 4.0 x16 (64 GB/s)Full PCIe 4.0 x16 (64 GB/s)Full PCIe 4.0 x16 (64 GB/s)
CPU32-core AMD EPYC32-core AMD EPYC2x AMD Genoa
System RAM128GB128GB384GB
System RAM Bandwidth204.8 GB/s204.8 GB/s921.6 GB/s
Disk Size4TB RAID Array + 1TB Boot4TB RAID Array + 1TB Boot1TB Boot
Disk Read Bandwidth28.7 GB/s28.7 GB/sUse network
Networking2x 1GbE + open OCP3.0 slot (up to 200 GbE)2x 1GbE + open OCP3.0 slot (up to 200 GbE)2x open PCIe 5.0 x16
NoiseRow 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Loud
Power Supply2x 1,600W, 100V to 240V2x 1,600W, 100V to 240V4x 2,000W, 200V+
BMCAST2500AST2500AST2600
Operating SystemUbuntu 22.04Ubuntu 22.04Ubuntu 22.04
Dimensions12U, 16.25” deep, 90 lbs.12U, 16.25” deep, 90 lbs.4U, 31” deep, 88 lbs.
Rack?Freestanding or rack mountFreestanding or rack mountSupermicro rails
Driver QualityMediocreGreatGreat
Price$15,000$25,000$40,000

Launching tinybox’s pro model is a good sign for the company, as it will likely see pent-up demand for lighter, more affordable AI accelerator alternatives to Nvidia and AMD. This is a major change as, just earlier this year, the tinybox project was put on hold due to issues with AMD’s drivers. It was eventually able to work with the company to fix the problems. However, the tinybox specifications still say that the driver quality for its tinybox red AI accelerator, which uses six 7900XTX GPUs, is ‘Mediocre.’

It is likely the primary reason tinygrad released the tinybox green, which uses six RTX 4090s. We’ve also heard it will release a tinybox blue model with Intel Arc GPUs, but it’s still in the prototype stage in August.

If you’re in the market for a powerful yet affordable AI accelerator, you can preorder the tinybox pro today. tinygrad asks for a 5% deposit ($2,000) to reserve your slot, and the order page says it will start shipping in December 2024.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums