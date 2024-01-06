The NY Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft last month for training on and reproducing its copyrighted articles without permission. But the problem of AI models abusing copyrighted content goes way beyond text and journalistic output. The leading AI image generators will reproduce copyrighted characters and even show them doing brand-inappropriate things that would likely shock the media companies that own them.

Want to see Mickey Mouse, whose original Steam Boat Willy design just entered the public domain, drinking and imbibing illegal substances with his buddy, Darth Vader? If you want to go outside the Disney IP universe, you can just ask to see Bugs Bunny smoking with everyone’s favorite mouse. Almost all of the major image generators will happily oblige these and far-more-cringeworthy prompts, with very few restrictions.

Much worse: even if you don't deliberately ask for a copyrighted character, there's a good chance you'll end up with one. Neutral prompts such as "outer space bounty hunter" or "animated toys" deliver images that were clearly made from copyrighted IP. As a user, you might generated an infringing image and never know it, leaving you vulnerable to a lawsuit.

AI Researchers Gary Marcus and Concept Artist Reid Southen recently discovered the neutral prompt / copyrighted IP issue and have just published an extensive research paper with their findings from Midjourney and Bing Image Generator (DALL-E 3). I had the chance to communicate with them while they were writing and decided to do my own testing with some of the same prompts and many of my own.

To find out just what you can get away with, I used six popular image generation services and gave them three types of prompts: instructions to create a copyrighted character by itself, instructions to create a copyrighted character doing something off-brand such as smoking and a neutral prompt (ex: "outer space bounty hunter") which might or might not bring back copyrighted characters. The services I tested were:

Bing Image Generator (powered by DALL-E 3): This is a popular and totally free image generator that anyone can use on Bing, but under the hood, it uses OpenAI's popular DALL-E 3 model.





Copyrighted Characters By Themselves

In all of the image generators except ChatGPT 4, I had no problem getting images of Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny or Darth Vader (among others). By far, Stable Diffusion XL's images were the lowest quality but still usually recognizable. I will say that Midjourney, Meta and Stable diffusion did a particularly poor job of rendering Bugs Bunny, but fared well with the other two test characters.

Bing Image Generator

Image 1 of 3 Mickey Mouse generated by Bing (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Mickey Mouse (Bing Image Generator)

Darth Vader generated by Bing (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Darth Vader (Bing Image Generator) Bugs Bunny generated by Bing (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bugs Bunny (Bing Image Generator)

Stable Diffusion XL

Image 1 of 3 Mickey Mouse Generated by Stable Diffusion XL (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Darth Vader Generated by Stable Diffusion XL (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bugs Bunny Generated by Stable Diffusion XL (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Meta AI

Image 1 of 3 Mickey Mouse Generated by Meta AI (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Darth Vader Generated by Meta AI (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bugs Bunny Generated by Meta AI (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Google SGE

Image 1 of 3 Mickey Mouse Generated by Google SGE (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Darth Vader Generated by Google SGE (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bugs Bunny Generated by Google SGE (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Midjourney

Image 1 of 3 Mickey Mouse Generated by Midjourney (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Darth Vader Generated by Midjourney (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bugs Bunny Generated by Midjourney (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When I asked ChatGPT 4 for these characters, it detected that these were copyrighted and gave me error messages like this one, which states "I'm unable to create images of copyrighted characters like Mickey Mouse. However, I can create an original character for you."

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

What's interesting about this message is that it shows what's possible when an AI has been programmed to block requests for copyrighted IP. Clearly, it recognized that "Mickey Mouse" and other characters like "Darth Vader" were off-limits.

Microsoft uses the same DALL-E 3 software in its Bing Image Generator as ChatGPT 4 and yet it doesn't block copyrighted characters at all and it is more than willing to show those characters doing illicit things such as smoking (more on that later).

“We allow living artists, celebrities, and organizations to make requests to limit the creation of images associated with their names and brands via the AI-powered features option on our Report a Concern form," a Microsoft spokesperson told me when I asked why it was showing copyrighted characters.

This kind of "opt out" approach seems unlikely to please the lawyers for large IP holders and it runs contrary to how both copyright and plain old property law works. I can't steal the gnomes off your lawn and then give them back to you only if you file a written complaint with me.

"The idea of copyright is ‘I made it. It’s mine for this duration of time; that’s what the law says and if you wanna use it, you’ve gotta come deal with me. That’s the deal. It’s opt in. Opt out, I think, really inverts the whole policy of U.S. copyright law," Matthew Butterick, a lawyer involved in several AI lawsuits, told me last summer.

I was curious exactly what characters ChatGPT 4 might allow so I asked it to "draw highlander," thinking it would draw the immortal character from the movies. A highlander could also be a generic Scottish clan warrior, however, and that's what I got.

When I asked ChatGPT 4 to "draw Christopher Lambert highlander," the response was "To create an image inspired by Christopher Lambert's portrayal of a highlander, I will focus on the general characteristics of the character he played, without making the image resemble Lambert himself. Let's create an illustration of a highlander with a similar style" and, to be fair, the image looked nothing like the movie.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

ChatGPT 4 did know that Peter Pan is in the public domain so it was willing to output an image of that character, albeit not the Disney cartoon version.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Copyrighted Characters Doing Off-Brand Things

Not only will most of the AI image generators create copyrighted characters for you, but they will also show those characters doing wildly off-brand things that would make anyone cringe, their IP holders most of all. Not only can you mix IP, pairing Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers) and Mickey Mouse (Disney), for example, but you can have AI draw the characters smoking, drinking, imbibing substances and worse.

I had no serious issues on Bing Image Generator, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion XL, Meta AI or Google SGE. ChatGPT 4 was the only one with fairly-strong guardrails. As usual, the image quality at Stable Diffusion was miles behind everyone else as the drawings were low-quality sketches that looked like they were made with crayon and had more errors such as extra ears on Mickey Mouse. Meta AI and Google SGE were about on par with each other.

These are just a sampling of the images I had the different engines output.

Bing Image Generator

Image 1 of 2 Mickey Mouse Smoking, Generated by Bing (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny Smoking, Generated by Bing (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Midjourney

Image 1 of 2 Mickey Mouse Smoking, Generated by Midjourney (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Mickey Mouse and Darth Vader Smoking, Generated by Midjourney (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Stable Diffusion XL

Image 1 of 2 Mickey Mouse Smoking, Generated by Stable Diffusion XL (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Mickey Mouse and Darth Vader Smoking, Generated by Stable Diffusion XL (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Meta AI

Image 1 of 3 Mickey Mouse Smoking, Generated by Meta AI (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Mickey Mouse and Darth Vader Smoking, Generated by Meta AI (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Mickey mouse and bugs bunny smoking cigars on Meta AI (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Google SGE

Image 1 of 2 Mickey Mouse Smoking, Generated by Google SGE (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny Drinking, Generated by Google SGE (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I tested the different AI generators by trying to get them to show our main focus characters: Mickey Mouse, Darth Vader and Bugs Bunny smoking (cigarettes or other substances). There are even worse activities they could be depicted doing, but having them consuming tobacco, alcohol or cannabis is clearly cringe-worthy and shows a serious weakness in the AI software.

In my tests, some AI image generators would refuse to process an image if I used certain terms in the prompt. For example, Meta AI's image generator would not process "mickey mouse smoking cigarettes" or "smoking pot." But when I changed it to "consuming cigs" no problem.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It seems as though, behind the scenes, each AI engine has a list of banned words or phrases that it checks against before executing a given prompt. If you can find a word or phrase that's not on the list, your request will be processed.

If you want a character to use drugs, use a less-common slang name such as "doobie" or "blow" rather than "marijuana" or "cocaine." Some engines were wise to my attempts to describe forbidden objects ("snorting white powder" was blocked on some), while others were not.

Once in a long while, one of the image generators took several seconds to process a request and then returned an error message saying that the image was "unsafe." I got this error message most often with Bing Image generator and it wasn't consistent, because I could repeat the same prompt over again and then get my output.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

One other small issue: if you use a word with multiple meanings in your prompt, you may end up with a very literal output. For example, I asked Stable Diffusion XL for "Mickey Mouse smoking pot" and I ended up with Disney's spokesperson literally carrying a pot of smoke. I got a hilarious set of pictures showing Darth Vader and Mickey cooking together when I asked for "Mickey Mouse and Darth Vader smoking pot" on Meta AI.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bing Image Generator and Bing Chat Disagree on Appropriate Images

As I noted above, both Bing Image Generator and ChatGPT 4 use OpenAI's DALL-E 3 image generator, but Microsoft's tool is much more willing to reproduce copyrighted characters and off-color situations. Interestingly, you have three different ways to invoke Bing Image Generator, and which you choose will make a difference in how Bing responds. You can go directly to the Bing Image Generator page and enter a prompt (easiest), you can ask Bing Chat to "draw" something or you can ask Windows Copilot (essentially Bing Chat in a sidebar on the desktop) to "draw" something.

When I used Copilot and asked it to "draw mickey mouse smoking a cigarette," it gave me a refusal message that said "I'm sorry, but i cannot draw Mickey Mouse smoking a cigarette. This is against my ethical guidelines and the terms of service of the Walt Disney Company. I respect your creativity, but I have to decline your request. Please ask me something else, or end this conversation."

However, in the box right below this finger-waving denial, it generated four images of Mickey Mouse smoking just as I asked. Going to Bing Image Generator directly avoids the Copilot's angry school marm.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When I asked Bing Chat the same thing, it agreed to output the image, but it also gave me a lecture on the dangers of smoking, telling me that smoking causes cancer and it would never promote tobacco use. When I modified the prompt to have the character smoke "doobie," it produced the image, but this time lectured me on the health dangers of marijuana.

Image 1 of 2 Bing Chat lectures you about smoking (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bing Chat lectures you about smoking (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you go straight to the Bing Image Generator page, you don't get scolded, though your prompt may still be blocked as unsafe if it contains any of the blocked words (ex: "marijuana").

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It seems like Bing's AI system is a Freudian mind where Image Generator is the Id and Chat / Copilot are the superego. No matter what the superego says, the Id always gets the final word.

ChatGPT 4 Has the Most Guardrails

To its credit, ChatGPT 4 tried to stop me from creating inappropriate content. As I said above, OpenAI's tool uses the same DALL-E image generator as Bing Image Generator but won't let you use copyrighted characters. So I tried getting it to make a public domain character smoke and I ran into a problem.

When I told ChatGPT 4 to "draw peter pan smoking a doobie" or to just "draw peter pan smoking," it gave me error messages saying that it cannot "create images that depict illegal activities or substances" and then later "cannot fulfill requests to create images of fictional characters, especially those aimed at children, engaging in activities like smoking."

What this tells me clearly is that ChatGPT 4 knows these situations are embarrassing and wants to avoid them. However, these blocks only apply when you directly ask for a known character. If you ask for a "man smoking," you'll get a man smoking. When I asked for "video game plumber smoking," I got Mario smoking a pipe.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Midjourney Has Fewest Guardrails

In my testing, Midjourney provided the highest-quality images, but it was also the most liberal about processing prompts. It never gave me an error when I asked either for copyrighted characters or for those characters imbibing any substance. If you want freedom and great looking output, this is the tool for you. If you want respect for copyright or decency controls, it is not.

Because Midjourney uses a public Discord server for all image generation, I could not only see my own outputs but search everyone else's. In my searches through the archives, I found some truly disgusting things that others had successfully prompted Midjourney to create such as images of popular politicians shooting up heroin or people dying in concentration camps. The image below is one of the tamer examples; there are worse ones.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Looking through others' attempted generations, it appears that the MIdjourney Discord bot may have some limits as anyone who had asked for an image of Hitler didn't get a response. Anyone who asked for a Swastika, got a response but the Swastikas were misshapen. It never gave anyone an error message saying "I won't do this."

Neutral Prompts With Copyrighted Output

Let's say, for argument's sake, that you don't want to violate anyone's copyright on purpose. So you ask for generic subject matter and never for any characters or stories by name. Guess what! You may still end up with copyrighted IP in your outputs.

When I asked image engines for the term "animated toys," an idea I got from Marcus and Southen, many of them returned pictures that contained Disney characters from Toy Story, though this didn't happen every time. Midjourney gave me one image that was a perfect replica of Woody and Buzz from this prompt.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bing Image Generator gave me a set of toys where one was R2D2, another looked vaguely like Rex the dinosaur from Toy Story and another appeared to be a character from one of the Cars movies.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

ChatGPT 4's response to this prompt was pretty neutral and even as I tried again and again, it gave me very generic-looking toys. When I asked it specifically to "draw toy story," it said it could create an image "in a style similar to Toy Story" and it gave me a weird output where there are two cowboy toys and one of them is wearing a Buzz Lightyear-like suit.

Image 1 of 2 ChatGPT 4's response to the prompt for animated toys (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) ChatGPT 4's response to the prompt for toy story (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To its credit, Meta AI gave me a completely original looking set of photo-realistic toys. I couldn't trace any of the outputs back to a known character.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Google SGE also gave me what looked like original toys. However, a few times, I got some cartoon images of Lego minifigs walking around.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Stable Diffusion XL also drew toys that were not recognizable as anyone's IP. To be fair, they were so ugly and undetailed that nobody would want to take credit for them anyway.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Video Game Plumber, Outer Space Bounty Hunter

The prompt for "animated toys," is neutral but a little vague. So I tried some very specific prompts for "video game plumber," "video game hedgehog" (both also used by Marcus and Southen) and "outer space bounty hunter." I expected to get Nintendo's Mario, Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog and Star Wars' Boba Fett. All of the engines delivered copyrighted IP on at least one of these prompts.

Midjourney

Midjourney gave stunningly photo-realistic results which showed both Mario and Sonic (Sonic appeared to come from the movies). One of the four bounty hunter images was clearly Boba Fett, complete with his helmet and armor. Another appeared to be a different Mandalorian.

Image 1 of 3 Midjourney response to video game plumber (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Midjourney response to video game hedgehog (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Midjourney response to outer space bounty hunter (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Google SGE

Google SGE gave me Mario when I asked for a video game plumber and very clear images of Boba Fett for the outer space bounty hunter. Its selection of video game hedgehog images was a mix of both Sonic and other hedgehogs.

Image 1 of 3 Google SGE response to video game plumber (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Google SGE response to video game hedgehog (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Google SGE response to outer space bounty hunter (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Meta AI

Meta AI gave some very interesting output to these prompts. For "video game plumber," I repeatedly got photo realistic images of regular people wearing Mario or Luigi outfits, but the people were often not the same gender or race as Mario.

Meta's engine didn't give me anything resembling Sonic the Hedgehog for the video game hedgehog prompt and instead showed me a real hedgehog playing on a controller. Only one of its bounty hunters looked vaguely like Boba Fett.

Image 1 of 3 Meta AI response to video game plumber (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Meta AI response to video game hedgehog (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Meta AI response to outer space bounty hunter (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bing Image Generator

Bing Image Generator was spot on, giving me both Mario and Sonic for the plumber and hedgehog prompts. However, even though I tried numerous times, I never got an outer space bounty hunter who looked at all like Boba Fett.

Image 1 of 3 Bing Image Generator response to video game plumber (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bing Image Generator response to video game hedgehog (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bing Image Generator response to outer space bounty hunter (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

ChatGPT 4

ChatGPT 4 is the only image generator that really tries to prevent you from outputting copyrighted characters when you ask for them by name. But when I asked for "video game plumber" and "video game hedgehog," it gave me high-quality images of Mario and Sonic with no issue. It gave me nothing but generic bounty hunters for "outer space bounty hunter."

Image 1 of 3 ChatGPT 4 response to video game plumber (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) ChatGPT 4 response to video game hedgehog (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) ChatGPT 4 response to outer space bounty hunter (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Stable Diffusion XL

Stable Diffusion XL gave me Mario for the prompt "video game plumber," but like Meta AI, it kept giving me a regular hedgehog for "video game hedgehog." Its bounty hunters were also not Boba Fett.

Image 1 of 3 Stable Diffusion XL response to video game plumber (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Stable Diffusion XL response to video game hedgehog (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Stable Diffusion XL response to outer space bounty hunter (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Is any of this legal?

If you've spent much time going down the various rabbit holes that make up Internet fandom, you've no-doubt encountered fan fiction, consumer-created stories or even films and pictures that use copyrighted characters. If you make this type of content, you could be sued, but in reality most of the rights holders won't come after you if you're not turning a profit from it.

There are entire sites dedicated to hosting text-based fanfic, including Archive of Our Own, which has more than 2,000 stories about Mickey Mouse and 44,000 about Darth Vader. And there are even fan series such as Star Trek Continues, which are video continuations of popular shows.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

But what if you were making a for-profit tool whose very purpose was to output content with copyrighted characters? If I built a mobile app called "Mario image generator" without Nintendo's permission and started charging people $5 a pop to download it, I would probably hear from a lawyer within a day and lose my house within a month.

Every one of the image generation companies involved here is profiting in some way. Midjourney, OpenAI and Stability AI all charge subscription fees. Bing, Google and Meta are building audiences that they can monetize in other ways or eventually charge subscription fees.

Not only will most of these company's products gladly fulfill your request for someone else's IP, but they are built based on images of these characters. You won’t find Mario in the source code for GIMP, but if you could see the entire corpus of materials OpenAI, Midjourney, Meta and Google used to create their models, you would surely see him there. They can't make an image of everyone's favorite plumber without having ingested many many images of him previously.

It's genuinely shocking that, at this point, we haven't seen a major lawsuit from Disney, Warner Brothers or other major IP rights holders. However, a number of individual artists have filed a class action against suing Midjourney, Stability AI and some other AI vendors, claiming copyrighting infringement and demanding both monetary damages and the removal of their images from the training data.

The AI companies, for their part, don't seem very worried. On Midjourney's public Discord server back in 2022, company CEO David Holz shared a google doc listing the names of 4,000 artists whose work it could emulate (aka copy). The document has since been locked but it is available as a court document, filed during the lawsuit.

When asked about copyright issues later in the conversation, a Midjourney employee states "Just need to launder it through a fine tuned codex" as a response.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

AI Infringement Could Get You Sued

The deep pockets at OpenAI, Microsoft and Midjourney may be able to pay for lawyers who can spend months defending them. But what happens to you when you innocently use their product, enter a prompt like "video game mushroom" and don't realize that the cute, anthropomorphic guy on your screen is actually property of Nintendo? If the rights holder notices, you could be facing an expensive lawsuit.

"You use a generative AI at your own risk when it comes to copyright," James Grimmelmann, Tessler Family Professor of Digital and Information Law at Cornell Law School, told me. "If the generated images infringes — even if the prompt was 'neutral' — it's still infringing and the user could still be liable for damages."

In a recent paper on generative AI and copyright, Grimmelmann et al. explain that you can be found guilty of infringement, even if you don't know you are doing it. They mention that George Harrison was found liable for infringement over his 1970 song "My Sweet Lord" sounding like someone else's 1962 hit, even though the court determined that the Beatle wasn't even conscious of what he was doing.

To deal with the uncertainty over lawsuits, Adobe said that it would indemnify corporate customers who use its Firefly service to create AI images. However, Adobe can say that because its training data is all licensed.

But with these other services, you're taking a risk. And frankly, so are they.

"Users face a world in which they have no easy way to tell whether any given output might infringe (perhaps on a lesser-known artist) or not," Marcus told me. "GenAI companies face a world in which there may be considerable litigation."