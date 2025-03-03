Lenovo showcases a USB-C connected AI Stick with a 32 TOPS NPU on board

News
By
published

This could be a handy portable cure for AI FoMO, if there was any.

Lenovo AI Stick
(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has taken the wraps off the Lenovo AI Stick at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. The idea behind the product is right there in the name, and this time, the 'AI' isn't gratuitous. This USB-C Thunderbolt connected stick conceals a 32 TOPS NPU to enable those local AI-accelerated goodies Microsoft and its PC making partners are trying to convince you are the best thing since sliced bread. However, Lenovo's thumb-stick-sized device is flagged as a "proof of concept" for now.

Perhaps because the Lenovo AI Stick is a concept, we don't have many tech specs for the product. All we know from the specifications point of view is that the concept device includes an NPU that can deliver 32 TOPS. It also connects to the PC "via a USB-C Thunderbolt port," according to the official PR from Lenovo. Lastly, Lenovo suggests that the NPU will run faster if the AI Stick is powered with its adapter (connector on the side), which makes us wonder about USB-C-powered performance and the power requirements of this device.

It would be interesting to know who made this add-on NPU, but Lenovo isn't forthcoming with that detail. The major PC and device maker indicates that the AI Stick will deliver AI features, such as local Large Language Models (LLM) and AI-enhanced graphics apps, on the devices it connects with. Moreover, it is compatible with Lenovo's AI Now suite, which needs Windows 11 and an x86 CPU to run.

Image 1 of 3
Lenovo AI Stick
(Image credit: Lenovo)

So, if you fancy a little bit of NPU-accelerated local LLM fun, but your current PC doesn't have such hardware, Lenovo's AI Stick may be a good solution. It may appeal to those with a modern powerful processor without an NPU or a slower NPU (Hi, Arrow Lake). But remember, the Microsoft Copilot requirement is 40+ TOPS for wider AI feature support, so this stick isn't even up to that level.

Last but certainly not least, Lenovo also thinks the AI Stick might be of interest to those who already have NPUs or even discrete GPUs in their systems as it can "save GPU occupancy and reduce thermals for normal AI PCs."

Lenovo has an expansive range of wares at MWC this week. Earlier today, we published two detailed articles stuffed full of Lenovo devices. The first zoomed in on the range of new ThinkPads on show, as well as a Yoga device featuring an RTX 5070. The second pondered concept designs like a solar-powered Yoga PC, the ThinkBook Codename Flip with extending screen (which we have seen a few times before), a 3D-screen laptop, and some other concepts leveraging AI smarts.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

More about artificial intelligence
Sam Altman at OpenAI Dev Day.

OpenAI has run out of GPUs, says Sam Altman — GPT-4.5 rollout delayed due to lack of processing power
Nvidia Hopper H100 GPU and DGX systems

Singapore police bust major ring smuggling Nvidia GPUs to China-based DeepSeek: Report
The packaging of the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor.

AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X on sale for $289 — get a killer CPU for 20% off plus Monster Hunter Wilds for free
See more latest
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AngelusF
    So Thunderbolt over USB-C can provide up to 100W, and that's not enough??? I'm assuming that grille on the end of the thing is an exhaust port for a tiny fan, but that's still a heck of a lot of power to be putting into a small enclosure.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    IMO, whether or not this is very interesting has a lot to do with how much DRAM it has.

    The shape does somewhat suggest that perhaps the compute is provided by a M.2 form factor board?

    AngelusF said:
    So Thunderbolt over USB-C can provide up to 100W, and that's not enough???
    Not every host will be able to provide that much, however.

    AngelusF said:
    I'm assuming that grille on the end of the thing is an exhaust port for a tiny fan, but that's still a heck of a lot of power to be putting into a small enclosure.
    Yeah, perhaps we could infer how much power it burns from the size of the grille. Even if the case is metal, they'd have to be careful not to let it get so hot that people could burn themselves on it.

    Actually, the amount of TOPS it provides isn't crazy either for its size or a sane amount of power, if you consider what I've found some modern phones seem to offer:
    "the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, has a more powerful NPU at 70 TOPS, compared to the 45 TOPS in the Google Pixel 9 Pro's Tensor G4 chipset."

    Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/GooglePixel/comments/1f2vh3q/g4_tops_performance_lower_than_sdg3/However, providing 32 TOPS in a reasonable power envelope would presume that whatever chip it contains is quite modern. I wonder what!
    Reply
  • Notton
    It looks approximately the same size as an external M.2 drive.
    They use a max of 10W and that's already pushing the thermal limits of the better designs.

    I doubt this AI stick uses more than 15W, and that's only if it features an internal fan to push air through the grills.
    Reply
Most Popular
Nvidia Blackwell and GTC 2024
Chinese firms get Blackwell chips by ordering through nearby countries, defying U.S. bans
Raspberry Pi
Cozy cats live in a Raspberry Pi-powered luxury automated smart house
Image of a processor on a motherboard.
Alibaba launches RISC-V-based XuanTie C930 server CPU — AI/HPC chip ships this month, more designs to follow
MSI RTX 5070 Ti didn&#039;t have ROPs per specifications
MSI quietly raises prices of its supposed RTX 5070 Ti MSRP models
Accelsius waterless server rack cooling solution.
The hidden danger lurking in your server infrastructure? Its own cooling system
Samsung&#039;s &quot;Seamless Color Studio&quot; highlights how modern OLEDs from TVs to smartphones can maintain perfect, color-calibrated consistency across any screen size— in this case across a 31.5-inch monitor, a 16-inch laptop, and a 6.7-inch smartphone.
Samsung showcases 500 Hz OLED monitor and foldable gaming handheld at MWC 2025
Intel
Nvidia and Broadcom continue trialing Intel 18A test chips: Report
RTX 5090 Gallery Shot
Nvidia's poor RTX 50 compute test results due to missing 32-bit OpenCL support, says PassMark
Lenovo MWC Laptops
Lenovo debuts new ThinkPads and an RTX 5070-powered Yoga
Lenovo MWC Concepts
Lenovo's new concept laptops include solar panels and tall, foldable screens